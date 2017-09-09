Photo story: Aims Community College celebrates 50 years with eyes on the sky

Dave and Shari Vines' hot air balloon lights up as three other balloons inflate Saturday morning at Aims Community College, 5401 20th St. in Greeley. Members of the Colorado Balloon Club launched four balloons for the "Great Aardvark Embark," which celebrated Aims' 50-year anniversary. Each balloon represented a different Aims Community College location: Fort Lupton, Windsor, Loveland and Greeley. Hundreds of residents of all ages marveled at the balloons as the pilots took off before winds carried them east over Greeley.