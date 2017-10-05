Photo story: Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition rallies outside Ken Buck’s office

Joe Perez of Greeley listens as Alex Ortega of Loveland speaks to a crowd of about a dozen constituents Thursday afternoon just outside the office of U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition organized the rally to drop in at Buck's Greeley office, 1023 39th Ave., and call on Buck to support the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act. "DREAMers are as American as apple pie. We have lived in this country, we have contributed to this country, and we love this country just like an American person," Ortega said. Buck's staff met with individuals in the group and took the group's contact information to set up a meeting with Buck when he's back in Colorado. Spokesman Kyle Huwa said Buck thanks the group for their civic engagement. "Once we have a bill that includes serious border security and mandatory e-verify, I'll gladly review ways to address the situation faced by DACA-eligible individuals," Buck said in a statement.