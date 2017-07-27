 Photo story: Market Sheep Show at the Weld County Fair | MyWindsorNow.com
Joshua Polson
jpolson@greeleytribune.com

Photo story: Market Sheep Show at the Weld County Fair

Rhett Peake, 9, leans against the arena fence as he waits to compete Thursday morning during the Market Sheep Show at the Weld County Fair in the Island Grove Events Center. While shows such as this are running, competitors in other divisions are setting up with goats, rabbits, poultry and other animals filling the temporary paddocks around the park.