Photo story: Prescribed burn in west Greeley an effort to reduce wildfires | MyWindsorNow.com

Flames rise as a firefighter uses a drip torch during a prescribed burn on Wednesday off 71st Avenue near the Poudre Trail in west Greeley. The burn is a part of the program created by Greeley's forestry program and the Greeley Fire Department. Fire agencies from across northern Colorado came to help safely maintain the fire. The goal of the fires is to create healthier ecosystems in the city's open spaces and reduce the risk of wildfires.