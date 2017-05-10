Photo story: Students pedal to campus for Bike to School Day | MyWindsorNow.com

Ethyn Storey, 8, rides his bike Wednesday next his friend Mason Dorrence, 6, as the two head to school at the Tozer Primary School and Mountain View Elementary School campus for Bike to School day in Windsor.

Veronica Becerra, a physical education specialist at Tozer, organized the Bike/Walk to School Day. She said the school hosts the event in the spring and fall, and she teaches a bicycle safety unit every fall. "We do it to promote safety on roads and more physical activity," she said.

The event at Tozer was one of several throughout Windsor and Weld County on Wednesday.