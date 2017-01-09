Photo story: Swastikas on lake at Glenmere Park swept away Monday | MyWindsorNow.com

Footprints lead out onto the ice where swastikas were drawn into the snow and then swept away at Glenmere Park in Greeley. Residents at the the park on Sunday noticed two large swastikas imprinted in the snow. There is no update on who made the symbols. By noon Monday, someone had ventured out onto the ice to clear the symbols. Greeley police advise residents should stay away from the ice, as ther is a history of people falling through.