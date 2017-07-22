Photo story: Weld County Fair offers a big show for small horses | MyWindsorNow.com

Juliana Cisneros, 6, shows off her horse Friday at the Rocky Mountain Miniature Club Horse Show at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave. in Greeley. The show was part of the Weld County Fair's pre-fair events. This was Cisneros' first show, and she took second place during the multicolor class event. The show was hosted by the Rocky Mountain Miniature Horse Club, which is dedicated to enthusiasts of miniature horses. The club meets regularly throughout the year and puts on shows all around Colorado.