Photo story: Weld deputies participate in active shooter training | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County Sheriff Deputy Scott Chambers wields a fake gun during an active shooter simulation Thursday at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St. in Greeley. Weld County Commissioners and staff participated in active shooter training as part of a nearly yearlong effort to get various Weld departments up to speed on how to react in the event of such a threat. Weld County sheriff's deputies put on the so-called Phase 2 training, which featured more hands-on situations and practical guidance than the first phase this past year.