Photo story: Windsor celebrates July 4 with a bang | MyWindsorNow.com

Hundreds of Windsor and area residents visited Boardwalk Park on Tuesday night.

The town of Windsor put on a fireworks display around 9 p.m., and area residents crowded around Windsor Lake on blankets and lawn chairs to watch the show. The display drew cheers from the crowd, and comments like "That was so cool" could be heard as all filed out of the park to head home.

Windsor's Fourth of July celebration also included a Four-Legged Fun Run, a dog-friendly race.