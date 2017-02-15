Pinnacol Foundation taking applications for scholarships | MyWindsorNow.com

The Pinnacol Foundation will take applications for 2017-18 scholarships for children whose parents have been injured or killed in work-related accidents, regardless of insurance carrier.

The application deadline is April 15.

To qualify for a scholarship, a student must be the natural, adopted, stepchild or full dependent of a worker who was injured or killed in a compensable work-related accident during the course and scope of employment with a Colorado-based employer. The Foundation evaluates the severity of injury sustained by each student’s parent or guardian, as well as the student’s academic achievement, financial need, civic involvement and strength of essay. Students must have a minimum 2.0 grade-point average and be between the ages of 16 and 25 at the time of application.

The average scholarship is $3,500, and the funds can be used at any institution with an accreditation recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, or vocational institutions with recognized accreditations.

Go to pinnacolfoundation.org to complete the online application, or call (303) 361-4775 for more information.