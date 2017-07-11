Plans moving forward for new library in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about the possibility of a new library in Windsor, or to ask questions, community members are invited to attend Coffee with the Director from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Windsor-Severance Library’s small meeting room. More information can also be found at clearviewlibrary.org/new-library-project-1710 .

The Windsor-Severance Library Foundation is seeking volunteers to talk to residents about building a new library, and about voting if the issue of a mill levy increase is put on the ballot in November. To volunteer, or for more information, email bob.hix@clearviewlibrary.org .

Katie Schutt, a junior at Windsor High School, remembers participating in the Clearview Library District's Summer Reading Program when she was in elementary school, and now she is volunteering for the library foundation to encourage residents to vote in support of a new library.

Schutt said she attended the library's chili cookoff when she learned the Windsor-Severance Library Foundation was in need of volunteers to talk to area residents about the possibility of a new library.

Although the library board has not officially decided whether the issue will be put on the ballot in November, Casey Lansinger, the district's public services manager, said the foundation is moving forward with campaigning.

As the community grows and adds school buildings, Schutt said it makes sense to her that the library should be able to grow as well.

As for why she thinks area residents should support a new library, Schutt said many children need somewhere to go, especially during the summer months, to have a safe place for activities.

"Do it for the kids," she said.

Monday night, the library district held its third public meeting at the Windsor-Severance Library, showing updated designs from Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, the company working to design the new library.

This past year, the Clearview Library District purchased a property for a possible new library northwest of Colo. 392 and Colo. 257, near Windsor Lake.

At previous meetings, library patrons were given the chance to provide their feedback on possible designs. Craig Bouck, CEO of Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, said the designs shown Monday night took the feedback of the past two meetings and from library employees to create a more finalized design.

"The point of it is that it's all coming from you guys," he said to the more than 20 people at Monday's public meeting.

The new building, as the company has designed, would include children's and teenager spaces, and media, non-fiction and fiction areas where books are kept with spaces for reading and small meeting rooms.

In another section of the building larger spaces have been planned for use as community and activity rooms.

The outdoors, Bouck said, would include a drive-through drop-off location for books, an outdoor path with trees and native plants and possibly heated sidewalks to help with snowmelt.

While some patrons at the meeting expressed concern that shelving space for books would only be increasing by about 30 percent, Daniel Matoba, the project manager with Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, said the space will be about more than shelving books.

Library Director Ann Kling agreed.

"The library is more than just a warehouse for books as Daniel said," Kling said. "It's a gathering place for people of the community."

The current library building is about 17,000 square feet, Kling said, while the new design includes 37,000 square feet, creating more space for events and programs.

Several of the people who attended the meeting also asked what the library would cost residents. Kling said the $25 million project, which includes the cost of the roads around the building, the building, landscaping, furnishings and technology, would come from a mill levy increase.

The increase would mean a person with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 a month, or $60 a year, Kling said.

Overall, she said, the responses from those at the meeting were positive.

"It's good to know what people are thinking," she said.