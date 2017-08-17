Police arrest 22 year old in connection with death of man whose body was discovered after central Greeley fire

Police have arrested the 22-year-old Greeley man they say killed a 54-year-old man whose body was found early Wednesday morning following a garage fire at a central Greeley home.

Police arrested Aaron Severo Hoult on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to details of the case made public Thursday in an arrest affidavit.

Greeley firefighters responded to a structure fire about 4:40 a.m. at 1804 11th St. The fire was in a detached garage behind the home. Firefighters had to force entry into the garage because the door had been locked with a padlock. Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the body of a man, who was obviously dead, lying naked on the floor of garage, the affidavit states.

The man appeared to have been bleeding profusely from the upper check or neck. His injuries were not consistent with those caused by a fire, though investigators do not yet know what caused the injuries, according to the affidavit.

At the scene, detectives discovered a large and lengthy blood trail. With the help of a Loveland Police Department K9, investigators tracked the blood trail that led to an area near 13th Avenue and 4th Street. One block over, they also found blood on the window well and window of a basement apartment on the corner of 12th Street and 4th Avenue.

Police later surrounded the 4th Avenue apartment and ordered the residents inside to come out. Eventually, the two residents did. They were identified as Sonia Florez and Ernesto Florez. Police deemed them persons of interest in the case and they were taken to the police station for questioning. Hoult was not at the apartment at the time, but officers learned that he had been earlier, according to the affidavit.

Recommended Stories For You

When police contacted Hoult, he had two large cuts on both his hands that still were actively bleeding, and he had dried blood on his body. He initially told police he cut his hands on his bike chain, before changing his story when confronted about inconsistent details. He then told police he knew the man who lived in the garage behind the home 1804 11th St., though he said he did not know the man's name.

He said he went to visit his friend in the garage between the 11th Street home, and they then rode their bikes to a nearby liquor store. Hoult told police that after they returned to the garage, as Hoult was leaving, he saw another man he did not recognize riding a bicycle toward the garage. Hoult said he continued on his way, and then remembered he'd forgotten his bike pump back in the garage. When he returned to retrieve it, he saw the unknown man stabbing his friend with an unknown object, according to the affidavit.

Hoult told detectives he freaked out and went into the alley to hide. After doing this, he watched as the unknown man got back on his bike and left through the front yard of the home. Hoult then ran back inside the garage and saw his friend lying on the ground covered in blood. He told officers, he slipped and fell on top of his friend, becoming covered in the dead man's blood.

Hoult told officers he was he was afraid and didn't know what to do, so he grabbed the keys to the deadbolt and ran out of the garage. He stopped and locked the deadbolt behind him and left through the front of the residence. He told investigators he threw the key away in a dumpster as he made his way back to his home on 4th Street. He also told police he threw away a hoodie that had become bloody. Police found the hoodie in a dumpster near the 4th Street apartment. Hoult denied any involvement in the fire, saying his friend kept candles which might have caused it.

Police and investigators determined that whoever locked the deadbolt likely set the blaze, the affidavit stated.

The fire did not destroy the garage. All told 17 firefighters, along with two investigators and six firetrucks responded to the scene of the fire.

Hoult was in court Thursday for a bond hearing, where he was denied bond. He remained in custody at the Weld County Jail on Thursday. The Weld County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name, pending notification of next of kin.