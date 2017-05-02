Positions open for two Windsor advisory boards | MyWindsorNow.com

Applications are being accepted now for positions on the Historic Preservation Commission and Board of Adjustment for Windsor.

The Historic Preservation Commission term will expire in March 2021 and the Board of Adjustment alternate member term will expire in September 2018.

Applications for the advisory board positions are due by 5 p.m. May 12, and interviews will be scheduled following the submission of applications.

To apply, visit windsorgov.com/151/Applications or Town Hall. Completed applications can be mailed to: Patti Garcia, Town Clerk/Assistant to Town Manager, Town of Windsor, 301 Walnut St., Windsor, CO 80550, or emailed to pgarcia@windsorgov.com.

For more information about the advisory boards visit windsorgov.com/Boards-Commissions or call Garcia at 970-674-2404.