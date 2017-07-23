Pot or not?: Study finds nearly 70 percent of businesses in northern Colorado still drug test for marijuana | MyWindsorNow.com

Some states have statues that require employers to have a written policy to legally implement drug tests, but Colorado employers don’t have to have it written down for it to be legal.

Nope. Graves said Colorado, excluding Boulder, which has statutes in place, is a state where if businesses don’t have a written drug policy, they can still send employees in for a drug test if the employee is obviously impaired. They can also terminate that employee if the result is positive, if that’s what they choose to do.

» Does my employer need to have a written drug use policy for me to be drug tested?

Graves said the Colorado Supreme Court ultimately ruled that since marijuana is still illegal on a federal level, that statute does not protect marijuana users in Colorado. So employers can still fire employees for pot use, if they deem necessary.

Not really. For some background, the state has a legal off-duty conduct statute that basically says if you do something in your own time and it’s not illegal, your employer can’t fire you for it.

» But what about the state’s legal off-duty conduct statute? Doesn’t that protect me if I smoke weed?

» At-will employment: Curtis Graves, staff attorney for Mountain States Employers Council, said Colorado is an at-will employment state, meaning a person can be terminated for any reason or no reason at all, as long as the reason is not constituted as illegal.

Despite being legal since 2012 recreationally and 2010 medically, many employees are still confused about their rights when it comes to marijuana use. To put it bluntly, employees don’t really have any protection under Colorado law and it is perfectly legal to be fired for testing positive for marijuana, whether that’s for recreational or medical use.

John Rotherham wants his employees to smoke weed.

Rotherham, owner of the Nature's Herbs and Wellness pot shop in Garden City, said trying the marijuana products allows his employees to better assist their customers, whether that's making recommendations for first-timers or describing the effects of the products to not-so-first-timers.

Rotherham said his employees shouldn't be noticeably stoned when on the clock, but lighting up off the clock ultimately makes them better employees.

Ron Wildeman, branch manager at Norfolk Iron and Metal, leads employees who operate heavy machinery on a daily basis. As a result, Norfolk employees undergo random drug tests after an initial pre-employment drug test. If their results are positive, for weed or any other sort of illicit drugs, they lose their jobs. Wildeman said that's for their safety, as Norfolk believes operating a chainsaw while stoned is probably not a good idea.

These two companies are extreme examples, yet they demonstrate the wide range of responsibilities businesses assign to their employers. Sometimes operating in a state where pot is legal doesn't matter, but many other times it's a challenge. Five years after pot was legalized, a recent study conducted by Mountain States Employers Council found nearly 70 percent of organizations in northern Colorado have some sort of drug testing policy, and almost all of them still test for pot. The study also showed more than half of employers fire employees for a positive test, even after the first offense.

This means employees still can be fired for smoking pot even though it's legal in Colorado. That creates complications, especially since marijuana use, unlike alcohol, can stay in a person's system for weeks. Someone can essentially be fired for smoking weed legally on the weekend, even if they don't touch it during the work week.

Chuck Marting, owner of Colorado Mobile Drug Testing, 411 W. Platte Ave., Unit B, in Fort Morgan, said his company gets calls almost weekly from employers who are confused about the issue of impairment as it pertains to pot use, alcohol and other drugs. He guides them about the signs and symptoms of someone who is stoned, whether that's related to pot or other drugs.

"Employers are dealing with this on a larger scale, and so much so where they don't have all the information they should have because they've never had to deal with it before," he said.

For example, Marting approached a client about drug testing a few years ago who rejected him at the time. Three months later, he said, he received a call from that same client who suddenly wanted to implement a drug-free workplace. Apparently, the client described a situation where his employee drove his car through a building while high on the job.

Suffice it to say that client now uses Marting's services when they didn't think about it before, he said.

"Now, (marijuana) is more accessible," he said.

TO TEST OR NOT TO TEST?

Curtis Graves is the staff attorney for Mountain States Employers Council, the organization that conducted the survey. He admits the organizations which have memberships with Mountain States are probably more heavily into drug testing than companies at-large. He speculated fewer companies are testing for weed than they did when Amendment 64 was first passed, which sent everyone into a panic.

"(Marijuana use) is becoming a little more normalized," he said.

About 4 percent of organizations have relaxed their policies as it pertains to weed in the past two years, the survey said. Furthermore, 3 percent of businesses have removed weed from their drug lists when testing, and another 3 percent took it away from their pre-employment processes but still test for other work-related reasons.

However, Marting said business for him has actually gotten a little busier since the passing of Amendment 64 five years ago. In fact, according to the Mountain States survey, 7 percent of businesses made their policies stricter in the past two years because of employees taking advantage of legalized marijuana.

Marting said he's owned his drug-testing business for about seven years, after retiring from his career in law enforcement. He works with a broad span of businesses across the state of Colorado — ranging from rental car companies to contractors to oil field companies — where he conducts drug tests and helps train employers on how to detect impairment at work.

Marting said a lot of businesses can get insurance discounts when they implement a drug-free work place. He said costs for testing can be pricey when employers include it into their budgets, but some companies actually save money in the long run because they don't encounter as many drug-related claims.

Alcohol is included in these drug-free work zones alongside weed, as companies don't want their employees drunk at work as much as they don't want them high at work. But unlike marijuana, there's a way to test for drunkenness on the spot. And until there's a Breathalyzer that tests for marijuana use on the job, companies are forced to rely on their only source that tests for drug use: a drug test.

WHY SOME COMPANIES DRUG TEST FOR POT …

Wildeman, of Norfolk Iron and Metal, 31181 Weld County Road 39 ½, said his company drug tests randomly throughout employment, as well as when any injuries take place at work or if there is damage done to equipment. If employees fail these drug tests, they're immediately terminated.

Wildeman noted Norfolk employees regularly work with processing machines, plate burners and saws, and they also operate overhead cranes and fork lifts.

"All of those can be dangerous, especially so if an individual is under the influence," he said.

The rules have been that way for as long as Wildeman can remember, and it didn't change after marijuana was legalized in the state, both medically in 2010 and recreationally in 2012. Wildeman also said Norfolk is headquartered in Nebraska and has several locations throughout the U.S. where pot might not be legalized. That's another reason why the company has the policies it does: to keep things as broad and simple as possible so they can be installed nationwide.

Most employers that have several locations throughout the U.S. or that work with the federal government tend to test for drugs. They have to play by the federal rules to keep their jobs, even in a state where weed is legal yet still considered illegal by the feds.

… AND WHY SOME DON'T

Brian Seifried, owner and founder of northern Colorado's Wing Shack, said his restaurants don't and never have conducted drug testing. He said he thinks that probably represents the food industry as a whole.

Seifried already struggles with finding workers in a tight market; it's hard to keep all six of his locations at 100 percent staffing. Drug testing might make his hiring pool even smaller, given he typically has students working for him.

"There's plenty of jobs out there," he said, "and not enough bodies to fill them."

Seifried also said he doesn't feel it's his duty to control what employees do when they're not on the clock. Again, weed stays in people's systems for a long time, so it's hard to tell from a drug test if those employees were high at work or if they smoked a joint a week before the test.

"We've had the mentality that what an employee does at home and what they do in their personal life doesn't reflect on us, as long as they come to work ready to work hard," Seifried said. "There's plenty of qualified employees that choose to use pot on their off time."

Many other larger employers in Greeley don't test either because they can't afford it or don't see the need to do so. Greeley-Evans School District 6 doesn't test pre-employment or randomly, according to spokeswoman Theresa Myers, because of the expense. The University of Northern Colorado conducts background checks for a past of illicit drug use but does not implement a drug test during the hiring process, said spokesman Nate Haas.

Both UNC and District 6 test if there's reasonable suspicion an employee is intoxicated at work, which is outlined in their drug and alcohol policies.

Graves said the low unemployment rate is one factor affecting why drug testing for pot in Colorado might be more relaxed than it was before.

"If your unemployment rate is low and you need to fill jobs and you can't do that because of someone's off-duty use of marijuana, then it could start to impact your business," he said.

WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE

Graves speculated several things would need to change in order for off-duty weed use to not be a legal reason for termination for Colorado employees.

The most obvious, he said, is marijuana would have to be legalized at the federal level. Most local employers agreed with that notion.

Graves said another way would be if Colorado passed a statute protecting employees for marijuana use. For example, Arizona passed a law that said simply testing for weed is not a good enough reason to fire or refuse to hire somebody without any proof of impairment, Graves said, in regards to medical marijuana users. If Colorado had a law like that, employers wouldn't be able to fire their employees for pot use if they weren't high at work.

Then there's technology, Graves said. Right now, there's a way to find out if someone is drunk at work, but pot stays in people's systems for months. Graves said if there was a tool such as a Breathalyzer for weed that could test for present impairment, a lot of the issues employers are dealing with could be solved.

Lastly, Graves said he thinks the unemployment rate would have to go up, probably to about 6 or 7 percent, in order for businesses to start drug testing again. Right now, the state sits at a 2.3 percent unemployment rate, according to recent preliminary numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Rotherham has 160 employees between his three pot shops in the state, and he thinks — no, he knows, he said — it has never affected his employees' abilities to do their jobs. He thinks employers should consider that before making any judgments about those who like to smoke a bowl after work instead of grabbing a beer.

"To me, it's legal in the state of Colorado," he said. "It's legal."

— Katarina Velazquez covers business for The Greeley Tribune.

Want to share a tip? Call (970) 392-4412, email kvelazquez@greeleytribune.com or connect with her on Twitter @kvelazquez123.