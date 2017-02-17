Poudre Learning Center meets endowment goal for STEM education | MyWindsorNow.com

The Poudre Learning Center Foundation continues to seek donations to its endowment fund and its capital campaign for the Prairie InSTEM Station building project. Checks should be made payable to the PLCF and mailed to 8313 F St., Greeley CO. 80631. For more information about the Poudre Learning Center, go to http://www.poudrelearningcenter.org .

The Poudre Learning Center on Friday announced it has met its endowment challenge, raising $10,000 and earning a match from the Community Foundation Serving Greeley Weld County that will help develop and continue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education programs.

The endowment challenge, issued by the Community Foundation this past November, encouraged Weld County nonprofits to establish or add to their existing endowment funds with the Community Foundation, according to a Poudre Learning Center Foundation news release.

When nonprofits meet the $10,000 target, the Community Foundation then provides a dollar-for-dollar match, according to the release.

The Poudre Learning Center did better, raising $41,000, meaning the endowment is $51,000 after adding in the Community Foundation match. The Poudre Learning Center has named its first endowment the Poudre Learning Center Foundation Endowment Fund, and will use the money for its inquiry-based STEM education subjects.

Larry Atchison, treasurer of the Poudre Learning Center Foundation, said the endowment was inspired by Dick Bond, a notable Greeley resident and member of the Poudre Learning Center Board.

“We are excited to establish this resource to assist with the sustainability and vitality of the Poudre Learning Center,” Atchison said via email.

The Poudre Learning Center, 8313 F St., sits on 65 acres of donated land in northwest Greeley, and offers opportunities for learners of all ages to learn about diverse ecosystems, including prairie, wetland and riparian areas.

Since 2005, the center has served 22,000 learners both on- and off-site. It is associated with, and receives revenue from five area school districts, including Greeley-Evans School District 6 and the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District. The center also has partnerships with homeschool groups, clubs and community groups.

Its focus is on water and natural resource education, and with the addition of a new building dedicated to STEM education, full services will be available and accessible all year, according to the release. That building will cost $1.1 million, and the Poudre Learning Center fundraised the entire balance.