Poudre River Trail closures planned for trail improvements | MyWindsorNow.com

Two construction projects will begin on Greeley portions of the Poudre River Trail starting Monday and continuing through the week.

According to a release from the city's Natural Areas office, officials will make trail improvements west of the Rover Run Dog Park, near F Street and N. 59th Avenue. A detour route will travel along F street. Signs will warn vehicular traffic of cyclists and pedestrians near the roadside.

The Signature Bluffs area, formerly known as Poudre River Ranch, also will be closed between 83rd and 81st avenues. Bike traffic will be re-routed to the street during this time.

Officials urge trail users to use caution along these areas. They expect the trail will open for weekend use.

For more information, call the Natural Areas office at (970) 339-2405.