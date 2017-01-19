Poudre Trail to be rerouted today, touring by bike and Polar Pedal ride coming soon — Adventure Items for Jan. 20 | MyWindsorNow.com

POUDRE TRAIL

A section of Windsor’s Poudre Trail will be temporarily rerouted between Eastman Park and County Road 13 beginning today.

The trail is being rerouted to accommodate the construction of a future oil and gas pad currently in the permitting process. Upon completion of the pad, and once the permitting process is complete, a new permanent trail will be constructed to reroute the trail around the pad site and a proposed golf course. The temporary trail may be in place for up to a year. For more information, call (970) 674-3500.

TOUR BY BIKE

Learn the basics of touring a vacation destination by bike at a talk on Wednesday at the Farr Regional Library, 1939 61st Ave., Greeley.

You will learn about which bikes can be used for touring, various types of trailers, camping equipment and clothing.

They will also discuss training, bike-specific maps and other essential gear.

The class runs from 6:30-8 p.m. and is for those 13 and up.

Registration is required. Call Greeley Bikes at (970) 350-9357.

Polar Pedal Ride

Chill out at the Polar Pedal bike ride put on by Greeley Bikes. It starts at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley.

Helmets strongly encouraged. Bundle up for the weather.

The 13-mile loop begins and ends in downtown Greeley. Meet on the east side of the park and complete the ride at the Cranford Cove Tea Tavern, 823 10th St. in downtown Greeley.

Following the event, all riders will receive 20 percent off at the tea tavern.

Staff reports