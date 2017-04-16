Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association board members reelected at annual meeting | MyWindsorNow.com

More than 1,000 Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association members gathered April 8 at Embassy Suites in Loveland for PVREA's 78th Annual Meeting and board member election.

A member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative, PVREA serves more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer and Weld Counties — including parts of Windsor — in northern Colorado.

According to a news release from PVREA, the cooperative's board of directors presented association business to the members and allowed for the election of directors.

With two board of director positions up for reelection in 2017 — one in Larimer County and one in Weld County — the membership elected incumbent Jan Peterson to serve a four-year term in Larimer County and incumbent Jack Schneider to serve a four-year term in Weld County, according to the release.

"The Annual Meeting is our biggest event of the year, and one we always look forward to," said PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth in the news release. "It's a great opportunity to engage the local community and share with the members what their co-op accomplished in the prior year."

The cooperative's 2016 annual report can be found online at http://www.pvrea.com.