Prep Notes: Thursday’s matchup could help shape course of season for playoff football contenders Windsor, Greeley West
September 20, 2017
Prep Notes
» Ridin’ high: After suffering its first loss of the season, to Greeley West, nearly three weeks ago, Roosevelt clearly made good use of its Week 2 bye.
The Rough Riders (2-1) returned from their brief hiatus finely tuned and well-prepared, beating Longmont 15-12 this past Friday in Johnstown.
The Trojans (1-2) were the top-ranked team in Class 3A just a couple weeks ago before losing to Greeley West in Week 2.
After this past week’s result, Roosevelt has received plenty of votes in the CHSAANow.com 3A poll and may be on the cusp of cracking the top 10. Longmont has fallen from third to ninth this week.
The Rough Riders scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun the Trojans this past week.
Roosevelt will try to build off that win when it travels to third-ranked Silver Creek (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
» Up next for Ekeler: Eaton product Austin Ekeler contributed on special teams during the first regular season home game of his NFL career, as his Los Angeles Chargers lost 19-17 to Miami on Sunday.
He recorded another tackle on special teams. He also received his first opportunities to return kicks after watching balls sail out the back of the end zone the previous week in Denver.
He returned three kicks for an average of 16.3 yards against the Dolphins.
» Running the city: Greeley squads will come together to square off during the City Championships cross country meet at 4 p.m. today at Josephine Jones Park in south Greeley.
Greeley Central, Greeley West, Frontier Academy, Northridge and University will be present, as boys and girls city champions are crowned.
» Nobody beats the Wiz: The Windsor boys soccer team has been white hot to start the season.
The Wizards are 7-0 and have outscored their opponents 30-7, including two shutouts.
Windsor is ranked fourth in 4A by CHSAANow.com.
It looks to stay unbeaten when it hosts Erie (1-5) at 6 p.m. today.
In six games, senior striker Waseem Jimenez leads the charge with 13 goals and six assists. He’s had three hat tricks.
» Housewarming gift: Valley (6-6) has faced some uncharacteristic struggles on the softball diamond this fall, but it was able to put the pieces together in the first day at its new home park in Gilcrest.
The Vikings beat Lyons 4-0 on Thursday to usher in its new era. Senior pitcher Jolene Rutheford allowed just two hits, striking out nine and walking none.
» Clash of champions: Eaton (9-0) will receive a worthy test when it travels to Mounument to take on Lewis-Palmer (9-0) at noon Saturday.
The Reds have won the past four 3A titles, while the Rangers have claimed three of the past four 4A crowns.
Both teams are ranked first in their respective classifications by CHSAANow.com.
Lewis-Palmer beat the Reds 3-1 to open this past season, one of just two Eaton losses a year ago.
Windsor won't have to go far for a pretty clear picture of how far it can go.
The Wizards' budding rivalry with Greeley West doesn't require either team to put many miles on the odometer. However, the short trip has often provided a strong gauge of how far either team could travel in a more extensive journey, the fall season.
The two Weld County postseason regulars have faced off regularly since Windsor moved back to Class 4A from 3A in 2012. They'll meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at District 6 Stadium.
During the past five seasons, the Wizards have gone 4-1 against the Spartans.
The one season West beat Windsor, 2014, the Spartans had their best season of the past seven years, finishing 8-4 and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
The four times West lost to the Wizards, the Spartans went on to have a cumulative record of 18-24, making only one playoff appearance, this past season.
The four times Windsor has beaten West, it has had a cumulative record of 41-10 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs or further each year.
The one time the Wizards lost to the Spartans, they had their worst record since 2008, though with a powerhouse like Windsor, that's relative. Windsor went 8-4 that year, advancing to the second round. The Wizards have won a state title and made it to the semifinals in the two seasons since.
No team's season is going to be defined solely by a Week 4 nonconference game in a 10-plus game season.
Nonetheless, recent history shows when these two teams get together, it's a barometer, especially when they meet early in the season.
The matchup is a telling measuring stick particularly for Greeley West, as the Wizards are just the type of consistent state title contender the Spartans are trying to rebuild within their resurgent program.
The game also provides an entertaining gameday experience and lively back-and-forth banter between the two student sections. It short, it's a rivalry rapidly heated up, something both teams could use.
Windsor hasn't really established a true rival since moving back to 4A.
The Spartans are equally starved for a game packed with drama and emotion, having dominated their longtime crosstown rival Greeley Central for decades.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a prototypical springboard-like game for whichever team wins.
Both squads are 2-1 and appear talented enough to return to the playoffs and make some noise once there.
The Wizards are ranked fourth in CHSAANow.com's 4A rankings, while West has received votes in the top 10 poll.
The Spartans are coming off their first loss of the fall, 40-35 Thursday against Fort Collins. Windsor is fresh off its most impressive win of the young season, 40-14 Friday against Broomfield.
West and Windsor may ultimately be headed in promising directions, but after Thursday's game, one of these squads will be firmly in the fast lane.
Bobby Fernandez covers high school sports for The Tribune. Reach him at (970) 392-4478, by email at bfernandez@greeleytribune.com or on Twitter @BobbyDFernandez. Listen to him at 11:35 a.m. each Tuesday and 6:35 p.m. each Wednesday on 1310 KFKA.
