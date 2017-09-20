Prep Notes: Thursday’s matchup could help shape course of season for playoff football contenders Windsor, Greeley West

Prep Notes

» Ridin’ high: After suffering its first loss of the season, to Greeley West, nearly three weeks ago, Roosevelt clearly made good use of its Week 2 bye.

The Rough Riders (2-1) returned from their brief hiatus finely tuned and well-prepared, beating Longmont 15-12 this past Friday in Johnstown.

The Trojans (1-2) were the top-ranked team in Class 3A just a couple weeks ago before losing to Greeley West in Week 2.

After this past week’s result, Roosevelt has received plenty of votes in the CHSAANow.com 3A poll and may be on the cusp of cracking the top 10. Longmont has fallen from third to ninth this week.

The Rough Riders scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun the Trojans this past week.

Roosevelt will try to build off that win when it travels to third-ranked Silver Creek (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

» Up next for Ekeler: Eaton product Austin Ekeler contributed on special teams during the first regular season home game of his NFL career, as his Los Angeles Chargers lost 19-17 to Miami on Sunday.

He recorded another tackle on special teams. He also received his first opportunities to return kicks after watching balls sail out the back of the end zone the previous week in Denver.

He returned three kicks for an average of 16.3 yards against the Dolphins.

» Running the city: Greeley squads will come together to square off during the City Championships cross country meet at 4 p.m. today at Josephine Jones Park in south Greeley.

Greeley Central, Greeley West, Frontier Academy, Northridge and University will be present, as boys and girls city champions are crowned.

» Nobody beats the Wiz: The Windsor boys soccer team has been white hot to start the season.

The Wizards are 7-0 and have outscored their opponents 30-7, including two shutouts.

Windsor is ranked fourth in 4A by CHSAANow.com.

It looks to stay unbeaten when it hosts Erie (1-5) at 6 p.m. today.

In six games, senior striker Waseem Jimenez leads the charge with 13 goals and six assists. He’s had three hat tricks.

» Housewarming gift: Valley (6-6) has faced some uncharacteristic struggles on the softball diamond this fall, but it was able to put the pieces together in the first day at its new home park in Gilcrest.

The Vikings beat Lyons 4-0 on Thursday to usher in its new era. Senior pitcher Jolene Rutheford allowed just two hits, striking out nine and walking none.

» Clash of champions: Eaton (9-0) will receive a worthy test when it travels to Mounument to take on Lewis-Palmer (9-0) at noon Saturday.

The Reds have won the past four 3A titles, while the Rangers have claimed three of the past four 4A crowns.

Both teams are ranked first in their respective classifications by CHSAANow.com.

Lewis-Palmer beat the Reds 3-1 to open this past season, one of just two Eaton losses a year ago.