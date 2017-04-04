Prep Roundup for April 3: Windsor girls tennis team loses to Mead | MyWindsorNow.com

MONDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

Mead 4, Windsor 3: In Windsor, the Wizards (3-1, 3-1 4A Region 4) lost their first match of the season to Mead (7-1, 4-0).

Mead picked up victories in all three singles matches before Windsor won the first two doubles.

But, any hope of a Wizard comeback was thwarted in the third doubles match, when Brianna Lambert and Delaney Overlin took down the team of Anna Lowndes and Kiley Smith.

The Wizards did bounce back in the fourth doubles, though, picking up a win to bring the final tally to 4-3.

Windsor looks to bounce back when it hosts Holy Family on Thursday.

Singles — 1. Izzy Haggquist, MHS, def. Taylor Pankewicz, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Antonia Hanlon, MHS, def. Maria D'Rosario, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Eryn Coyle, MHS, def. Brooklynn Kelley, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Janeth Terrazas & Addie Oswald, WHS, def. Jill Cowley & Kylie Park, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Sam Wiest & Aly Kerr, WHS, def. Emma Drouhard & Many Platt, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; 3. Brianna Lambert & Delaney Overlin, MHS, def. Anna Lowndes & Kiley Smith, 7-5, 6-1; 4. Natalie Talbot & Brooke Schrader, WHS, def. Peyton Anton & Hayley Vavia, 6-0, 6-4.

Staff reports