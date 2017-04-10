Prep Roundup | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS GOLF

Fort Morgan — Northridge sophomore Lois Sheaffer led the Greeley Unified girls golf team to a second place finish Monday at the Quail Dunes Golf Course in Fort Morgan, according to an email from coach Tim Kohler.

Greeley Unified ended with a score of 371, and Sheaffer shot an 84 for a fourth place finish. Loveland won the match with a score of 334. Mountain View followed Greeley Unified with 445. Niwot and Thompson Valley tied for fourth with a score of 453, and Fort Morgan was in last, finishing with 489, according to the email.

For Greeley United, Seniors Syd Hannig and Isabel Burgess, from Northridge and Frontier Academy, respectively, finished in seventh with a 94 final.

Senior Nicole Moore of Union Colony wrapped up the top 10, with a shot of 99. Valley's junior Sammy Chandler shot 106 for a 15th place finish.

Quail Dunes Golf Course

Par 72

Team Scores — Loveland 334. Greeley Unified 371. Niwot 453. Thompson Valley 453. Fort Morgan 489.

Weld team — Lois Sheaffer 84 (4th place). Syd Hannig 94 (tied, 7th). Isabel Burgess 94 (tied, 7th). Nicole Moore 99 (10th). Sammy Chandler 106 (15th).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood — Northridge coach Tom Beck was in search of his team during a 6-1 loss to D'Evelyn on Monday.

"Our entire team, I think they forgot to get off the bus," Beck said in a phone interview. "It was the worst game we've played and the effort was atrocious. … It showed all over the field."

The Grizzlies (6-2, 1-0 4A Northern) managed only one goal by Alana Vasquez 30 minutes in. Vasquez's shot was the first the team got off in the game and only managed three more in the last 50 minutes.

D'Evelyn (6-0-1, 1-0 4A Jefferson County) took advantage of the missing defense, getting off 23 shots, six of those for goals.

"I hope they're embarrassed. I know I am," Beck said. "We'll definitely need to turn around quickly."

The Grizzlies play at 44 p.m. today at Mountain View, which Beck said he hopes Northridge will readjust for.

"It was a bad day," he said.

Northrdige 1 0 — 1

D'Evelyn 3 3 — 6

Scoring — NHS, scorer Alana Vasquez (unassisted) 30;

Shots — NHS 4, DHS 23.

Saves — NHS (Nohelia Pena) 13.

Corner Kicks — NHS 1, DHS 7.

Campion Academy 2, Valley 1: Valley (0-2 Class 3A Region 4, 1-4 overall) battled but couldn't pick up their second win in a hard-fought non-conference loss.

Cristina Izquierdo picked up the only Viking goal, but Miriam Izquierdo and Kinsey Miller also played well, firing 11 and 10 shots on goal, respectively.

Keeper Aries Blanco also did her best to keep Valley in the game, stopping 11 of the 13 shots the Cougars had on goal.

VHS — 1

CA — 2

Scoring — VHS, Cristina Izquierdo;

Saves — VHS (Aries Blanco) 10.

GIRLS TENNIS

Windsor — It was a sweep for Eaton, with a 7-0 win at Windsor on Monday, according to an email from Windsor coach Chris Minear.

Eaton remains undefeated, with four wins against conference opponents. This was the match the Reds swept in. Windsor dropped to 4-2 after the loss to its league opponent.

The biggest fights came in doubles play, with the No. 3 and No. 4 doubles each playing one 7-5 set, which ended in Eaton's favor. Eaton's Abby Kate Sears and Maddy Harper at No. 3 doubles almost gave up the first set win to the team of Anna Lowndes in the first set of their match again Windsor's Anna Lowndes and Kiley Smith.

Singles — 1. Myiah Scorr, E, def. Taylor Pankewicz, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lindsey Leafgren, E, def. Maria D'Rosario, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Darcie Kaiser, E, def. Brooklynn Kelley, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Courtney Leafgren & Shelby Naill, E, def. Janeth Terrazas & Addie Oswald, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Kinsey Mawson & Kadie Griffith, E, def. Sam Wiest & Aly Kerr, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Abby Kate Sears & Maddy Harper, E, def. Anna Lowndes & Kiley Smoth, 7-5, 6-0; 4. Sydney Booth & Mikaelee Salberg, E, def. Natalie Talbot & Brooke Schrader, 6-4, 7-5.