Prep roundup for April 27: Windsor girls soccer rolls past Mead | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS SOCCER

Mead — Windsor already had a near-insurmountable lead when it embarked on a ridiculous midgame scoring stretch that put Mead to bed in a 9-0 Wizards victory Wednesday.

Windsor led 3-0 going into the 40th minute when Katie Kohler scored off of Riley Bliesmer's pass; 14 seconds later, Abby Gearhart scored another. It continued into the second half, with the Wizards scoring in the 46th and 48th minutes.

Margaret Zimmerman, Kohler, Chaynee Kingsbury and Gearhart scored two goals apiece, and Domonique Webb added another. All but two of the Wizards' goals were assisted.

Windsor nearly doubled Mead's time of attack and allowed only three shots on goal. Windsor is 5-0 Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 11-1 overall.

MHS 0 0 — 0

WHS 5 4 — 9

Scoring — WHS, Margaret Zimmerman (Riley Bliesmer) 11th minute; WHS, Domonique Webb (Chaynee Kingsbury) 16th minute; WHS, Zimmerman (Kingsbury) 32nd minute; WHS, Katie Kohler (Bliesmer) 40th minute; WHS, Abby Gearhart (Alysa Lobato) 41st minute; WHS, Kingsbury (Gearhart) 46th minute; WHS, Kohler (Kingsbury) 48th minute; WHS, Gearhart 53rd minute; WHS, Kingsbury 59th minute.

Shots — WHS 18, MHS 3.

Saves — WHS (Michaela Moran) 3, MHS 9.

Corner Kicks — WHS 6, MHS 0.

TRACK AND FIELD

KERSEY — Roosevelt cleaned up at the Weld County Championships on Wednesday at Platte Valley High School. The Rough Riders took home the boys' and girls' titles, the former on the strength of Angelo Hurtado's wins in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and runner-up finishes in the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Windsor was second in the boys' standings and Platte Valley third. The Wizards' Luke Desmond had a stellar day, winning the 200 and 400 sprints and anchoring their winning 400 relay.

The Rough Riders claimed the girls title with 123 points, ahead of runner-up Eaton (114). Roosevelt's boys scored 123 points, as well, ahead of runner-up Windsor (118).

Rough Riders sophomore Madi Kenyon won the girls 800 (2:22.40) and the 1,600 (5:15.39), while also anchoring Roosevelt's first-place 3,200 relay team (9:40.08), along with Kendra Eickleberry, Everett Elder and Kelsey Lagunas.

In girls pole vault, Windsor claimed each of the top three spots. Senior Bergen Ellis (8' 10") was first, followed by Jessie Roberts (8-10) and Jessica Ujvari (8-4).

Boys

Team Scores — Roosevelt 123, Windsor 118, Platte Valley 93.25, Mead 65.25, Greeley Central 47, Berthoud 45.5, University 44.5, Valley 32, Greeley West 27, Eaton 23.5, Pawnee 23, Dayspring Christian 18, Frontier Academy 15, Frederick 10, Northridge 8, Highland 6, Fort Lupton 3.

100-meter dash — Caleb Urwiller (DCA) 11.44, Robert Colin (WHS) 11.54, Zach Waite (PVHS) 11.57; 200 — Luke Desmond (WHS) 22.81, Waite (PVHS) 23.22, Preston Terwilliger (WHS) 23.21 ; 400 — Desmond (WHS) 49.41, Waite (PVHS) 50.35, Trevor Schneider (VHS) 51.14; 800 — Schneider (VHS) 2:02.39, Isaac Orozco (RHS) 2:03.24, Ramon Villalobos Ocampo Jr. (GCHS) 2:03.28; 1,600 — Andrew King (PVHS) 4:33.4, Josh Torres (NRHS) 4:38, Levi Chambers (FAHS) 4:39.68 ; 3,200 — Cale Englert (WHS) 9:48.36, Simon Kelati (GCHS) 10:13.89, Jayden Martinez (GWHS) 10:36.08 ; 110 high hurdles — Angelo Hurtado (RHS) 15.43, Brett Freitag (WHS) 15.68, Robert Pagano (RHS) 16.43; 300 hurdles — Hurtado (RHS) 41.18, Joseph Meek (RHS) 42.21, Ryan LaVanchy (MHS) 43.15 ; 400 relay — Windsor (Jaedyn Trout, Terwilliger, Colin, Desmond) 43.32, Roosevelt (Mikey DeRock, Brayden Hamby, A. Hurtado, Cameron Hurtado) 44.15, Berthoud 44.24; 800 relay — Windsor (Colin, Terwilliger, Brayden Peterson, Desmond) 1:30.5, Platte Valley (Brendan Bunting, Kaleb Johnson, Garrett Mix, Waite) 1:30.81, Berthoud 1:33; 1,600 relay — Platte Valley (Bunting, Mix, Trevon Wehrman, Sebastian Zehnder) 3:32.47, Roosevelt (Hamby, C. Hurtado, Meek, Orozco) 3:35.4, Mead 3:36.75; 3,200 relay — Mead 8:11.08, Greeley Central (Angelo Abundis, Kelati, Arturo Toro, Villalobos Ocampo Jr.) 8:20.08, Frontier (Brenden Worley, Wilson Young, John Palmer, Chambers) 8:24.78; High jump — Jade Cass (PHS) 6', Jalen Butkus (WHS) 5'11", Bryson Becker (PVHS) 5'11"; Pole vault — Dawson Hopkinon (UHS) 13'4", Brayden Davis (RHS) 12'10", Jason Ayres (WHS) 12'4"; Long jump — Drew Ellis (PHS) 20'4.5", Urwiller (DCA) 20'1.5", Jake Rafferty (BHS) 19'9.25"; Triple jump — Brock Voth (BHS) 42'4", Jorge Pargas (RHS) 40'7", Bryson Tellema (MHS) 40'2"; Shot put — Rey Ramos (UHS) 45'06", James Heater (RHS) 45'2", Jacob Cole (FHS) 43'4"; Discus — Austin Majerus (MHS) 143', Heater (RHS) 139'1", Adrian Salinas (GCHS) 127'9".

Girls

Team Scores — Roosevelt 123, Eaton 114, Highland 68, Platte Valley 60, Mead 55.5, Windsor 55, Greeley West 45, Frederick 42, Frontier Academy 38.5, Greeley Central 38, University 35, Berthoud 31, Dayspring Christian 21, Fort Lupton 10, Briggsdale 4.

100-meter dash — Remington Ross, H, 12.31; Delaney Morrow, UH, 12.88; Michaela Hill, PV, 12.96; 200 — Ross, H, 25.62; Glynn, Mead, 26.10; Morrow, UH, 26.43; 400 — Postle, Mead, 1:00.38; Denisse Ojeda, GC, 1:02.32; Renee Choksy, Med, 1:02.99; 800 — Madi Kenyon, R, 2:22.40; Emma Willadsen, E, 2:22.91; Tayler Hays, E, 2:26.20; 1,600 — Kenyon, R, 5:15.39; Hannah Ellis, FA, 5:19.82; Emily Long, FA, 5:36.20; 3,200 — Molly Sears, FA, 12:36.26; Maria Geesaman, GW, 12:40.08; Megan Starkey, GW, 12:49.39; 100 hurdles — Jerica Baeza, R, 15.91; Samantha Mulder, Berthoud, 16.66; Britney Robertson, W, 17.04; 300 hurdles — Glynn, Mead, 46.22; Robertson, W, 47.13; Baeza, R, 48.20; 400 relay — Frederick 51.81; Platte Valley (Lindsay Niederkorn, Jacey Reinert, Shea Walters, Molly Griese) 52.35; Berthoud 52.62; 800 relay — Mead 1:47.78; Eaton (Ryanne Ehlers, Stephanie Weigandt, Allie Phillips, Alexis Lamoreaux) 1:48.66; Platte Valley (Molly Griese, Hill, Jacey Reinert, Claire Smith) 1:48.94; 1,600 relay — Eaton (Allie Phillips, Tayler Hays, Ryanee Ehlers, Willadsen) 4:14.73; Frederick 4:14.85; Roosevelt (Emily Meek, Emily Black, Everett Elder, Kendra Eickleberry) 4:19.17; 3,200 relay — Roosevelt (Kendra Eickleberry, Everett Elder, Kelsey Lagunas, Madi Kenyon) 9:40.08; Windsor (Morgan Hykes, Shelbi Jones, Evelyn, Ashley Kary) 9:58.68; Eaton (Tristin Brandly, Mikayla Schwartz, Tayler Hays, Emma Willadsen) 10:02.75; 800 sprint medley relay — Frederick 1:54.61; Highland 1:55.06; Eaton (Alexis Lamoreaux, Ryanne Ehlers, Stephanie Weigandt, Allie Phillips) 1:55.10; High jump — Archer, Berthoud, 5' 4"; Aragon, Frederick, 5' 2"; Izzy Ramirez, FA, 5' 2"; Pole vault — Bergen Ellis, W, 8' 10"; Jessie Roberts, W, 8' 10"; Jessica Ujvari, W, 8' 4"; Long jump — Ehlers, E, 16' 5"; Lainee Hauer, E, 16' 4"; Ross, H, 16' 3"; Triple jump — Lamoreaux, E, 35' 3"; Glynn, M, 34'; Maison Tolle, H, 33' 9.5"; Shot put — Tarynn Sieg, E, 40' 5"; Aubrey Raimer, GC, 36' 5.5"; Wyatt, Frederic, 35' 11"; Discus — Anna Whyrick, GW, 108' 3"; Erika Shupe, DCA, 107' 10"; Laramie Woods, Highland, 106' 2".