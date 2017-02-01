Prep roundup for Feb. 1 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 74, Roosevelt 64: In Johnstown, the Wizards used efficient free-throw shooting to their advantage to overcome a 4A Tri-Valley opponent. Windsor shot 22 for 30 (73 percent) from the free-throw line. Wizards senior Jake Hammond (17 points) shot 8 for 10 from the stripe, and junior Kirk Relford (12 points) shot 5 for 5. The Wizards’ offense was firing on all cylinders, with four players hitting double-digit scoring: Hammond, Relford, junior Tyler McGinnis (16 points) and junior Nate Huntsman (10 points). Windsor senior Corte Tapia pulled down 12 rebounds. The win lifts Windsor to 6-3 in the Tri-Valley and 8-10 overall. The Rough Riders fall to 2-7 in league play and 7-11 overall. WHS 13 20 22 19 — 74 RHS 21 16 12 15 — 64 WHS — Andy Evans 1 0-0 2, Kirk Relford 3 5-5 12, Jake Hammond 4 8-10 17, Corte Tapia 4 1-5 9, Nate Huntsman 4 2-4 10, Brayden Pederson 1 0-0 2, Tyler McGinnis 6 2-2 16, Brennen Seyboldt 1 4-4 6. Totals 24 22-30 74. 3-point field goals — WHS 4 (McGinnis 2, Relford, Hammond). Total fouls — WHS 21 (McGinnis fouled out).

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 76, Roosevelt 34: In Johnstown, the Wizards used a dominant first quarter to set an offensive pace the Rough Riders couldn’t match. Windsor was led by junior Michaela Moran’s 21 points. Moran was 8 for 11 from the field, including 3 for 3 from behind the arc. Wizards senior Sam Greene ensured a missed Rough Rider shots ended up in Windsor hands, grabbing seven defensive rebounds to go with her eight points. The 4A Tri-Valley League win lifts Windsor to 8-1 in the league — maintaining its first-place standing — and 12-5 overall. The Rough Riders fall to 1-8 in the Tri-Valley and 4-13 overall. WHS 24 17 13 22 — 76 RHS 6 5 13 10 — 34 WHS — Hollie Hoffman 2 3-4 7, Sam Greene 4 0-0 8, Karly Mathern 1 0-0 2, Karee Porth 3 0-0 7, Michaela Moran 8 2-2 21, Adalyn Vergara 2 0-0 4, Taylor Kramer 2 0-0 4, Daria Peck 1 2-5 4, Ally Kennis 4 1-1 7. Totals 31 12-19 76. 3-point field goals — WHS 4 (Moran 3, Porth). Total fouls — WHS 16.