Prep roundup for Feb. 3 | MyWindsorNow.com

WRESTLING

Windsor 52, Erie 22: In Windsor, the Wizards only lost one contested match in their route of Erie Thursday. Windsor picked up 10 wins on five pins while forfeiting three matches. The Wizards look to keep up their winning ways heading into the 4A North Regional Championships. 106 pounds — Boden Baker (WHS) pinned Michael Ferrera (EHS), 3:11; 113 — Ronny Minjarez (WHS) tech fall Trevor Harris (EHS), 22-6 4:34; 120 — Dominick Serrano (WHS) pinned Adam Evertz, 1:56; 126 — Braden Peninger (WHS) pinned Sean-Tyler Curell (EHS), 2:50; 132 — Cody Eaton (WHS) pinned Adrian Rincon (EHS), 3:02; 138 — Chris Sandoval (WHS) dec. Ernest Quintana (EHS), 13-4; 145 — Josh WIllis (WHS) pinned Witt Unruh (EHS), 3:46; 152 — Quintin Hyrup (EHS dec. Tyler Grasmick (WHS), 20-7; 160 — Gage Trusty (WHS) dec. Trevor David (EHS), 9-2; 170 — Caleb WIllis (WHS) dec. Ruben Portillo (EHS), 14-4.