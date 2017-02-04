Prep roundup for Feb. 4: Friesen, Driscoll, Eccleston continue to shine during swimming conference prelims | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 76, Skyline 53: In Windsor, the Wizards opened a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter and ran away with a win over Skyline. Kirk Relford and Jake Hammond scored career-highs; Relford had 27 points — with six 3s, also a personal-best — and Hammond dropped 23 and five assists. Tyler McGinnis scored 14 points and added nine rebounds for Windsor. The Wizards are 7-3 in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 9-10 overall. SHS 5 13 16 19 — 53 WHS 21 13 17 25 — 76 WHS — Kirk Relford 10 1-3 27; Jake Hammond 9 2-2 23; Tyler McGinnis 2 8-12 14; Brennen Seyboldt 2 0-0 4; Andy Evans 2 0-0 4; Corte Tapia 1 0-1 2; Jack Hardy 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 11-18 76 3-point field goals — WHS 11 (Relford 6, Hammond 3, McGinnis 2). Total fouls — WHS 15.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Loveland — Windsor started strong during the first day, the preliminaries, of the Class 4A Tri-Valley Championships on Friday at Thompson Valley. The finals will begin at 1 p.m. today at Thompson Valley. Standout Wizards senior Morgan Friesen was first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 11.38 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.11) with a pair of state-qualifying times. Fellow Windsor senior Rilea Driscoll was first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.04) and 500 freestyle (5:40.03) with a pair of state-qualifying times. Driscoll and Friesen also contributed to the Wizards’ first-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:56.12), joined by junior Erin Eccleston and sophomore Jocelyn Petersen. Eccleston was first in the 100 freestyle (56.57) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.99) with state-qualifying times. Driscoll, Petersen, junior Grace Drake and junior Aria Witt were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.09). Eccleston, Driscoll, junior Hunter Waterman and Friesen placed first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.21). Also in the meet, Eaton junior Rylee Daniels placed first in the 50 freestyle (25.28) and 100 butterfly (1:01.59) with state-qualifying times, as her performance falls into the 3A portion of the meet.