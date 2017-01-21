Prep roundup for Jan. 21 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 69, Berthoud 55: In Berthoud, the Wizards held their 4A Tri-Valley Conference foes in check on offense to reach a 3-2 conference record.

Windsor sophomore Brennen Seyboldt had 17 points and five assists on 6-of-10 shooting. He was joined on the offensive end by junior Kirk Relford (16 points), senior Corte Tapia (13 points) and junior Tyler McGinnis (12 points).

McGinnis nearly attained a double-double, racking up 9 rebounds. Tapia added 6.

WHS 18 11 22 18 — 69

BHS 16 10 10 19 — 55

WHS — Kirk Relford 6 2-2 16, Jake Hammond 2 3-3 7, Corte Tapia 6 0-0 13, Brayden Pederson 1 0-1 2, Luke Tannel 0 1-1 1, Tyler McGinnis 3 4-6 12, Nathaniel Ramos 0 1-1 1, Brennen Seyboldt 6 3-4 17. Totals 24 14-18 69.

3-point field goals — WHS 7 (Relford 2, McGinnis 2, Seyboldt 2, Tapia).

Total fouls — WHS 17.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor — The Windsor Wizards never let up on their high-caliber offense in a 69-46 win over Class 4A Tri-Valley foe Berthoud on Friday.

Windsor sophomore Ally Kennis went 7 for 9 from the field — including 4 for 4 from behind the arc — to rack up 19 points. She also grabbed three rebounds.

Kennis was helped along in the Wizards’ offensive effort by sophomore Hollie Hoffman (13 points), sophomore Karly Mathern (11 points) and junior Michaela Moran (11 points). Junior Madi Denzel helped get the ball back in the Wizards’ hands with four steals.

The win moves Windsor to 4-1 in the 4A Tri-Valley and 8-5 overall.

BHS 9 16 13 8 — 46

WHS 21 23 13 12 — 69

WHS — Hollie Hoffman 5 3-5 13, Karly Mathern 4 0-1 11, Karee Porth 2 0-0 4, Michaela Moran 4 3-4 11, Swing 1 0-0 3, Adalyn Vergara 2 0-0 4, Taylor Kramer 1 0-1 2, Daria Peck 1 0-0 2, Ally Kennis 7 1-1 19. Totals 27 7-12 69.

3-point field goals — WHS 8 (Kennis 4, Mathern 3, Swing).

Total fouls — WHS 16.