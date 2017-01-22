Prep roundup for Jan. 22 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor — The Wizards scored early and often en route to a big win over Roosevelt, 89-56.

Tyler McGinnis was nearly unstoppable for Windsor, dropping 26 while also pulling down 15 boards and nabbing two steals.

Windsor moves to 6-9 overall, including 4-2 in 4A the Tri-Valley League while Roosevelt falls to 7-8 on the season, 2-4 in league play.

RHS 14 16 15 11 — 56

WHS 17 23 34 15 — 89

WHS — Andy Evans 0 1-1 1, Kirk Relford 7 2-2 18, Jake Hammond 7 0-0 14, Corte Tapia 6 0-3 12, Brayden Pederson 2 1-2 5, Luke Tannel 2 1-1 5, Tyler McGinnis 9 6-6 26, Brennen Seyboldt 3 0-0 8. Totals 36 11-15 89.

3-point field goals — WHS 6 (Relford 2, McGinnis 2, Seyboldt 2).

Total fouls — WHS 16.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor — Suffocating defense early by the Wizards led to a 20 point victory over Roosevelt, 51-31.

Hollie Hoffman led Windsor on the offensive end, scoring 12, while Madi Denzel was big on the boards, pulling down six rebounds.

Windsor moves to 9-5 on the year, including 5-1 in the 4A Tri-Valley League, while Roosevelt drops to 4-10 overall, 1-5 in league play.

RHS 0 7 9 15 — 31

WHS 10 8 19 14 — 51

WHS — Hollie Hoffman 5 2-3 12, Sam Greene 3 0-0 6, Karly Mathern 3 0- 6, Madi Denzel 3 0-0 6, Karee Porth 1 0-0 2, Michaela Moran 2 0-2 24, P. Swing 1 1-2 4, Adalyn Vergara 1 0-0 2, Ally Kennis 3 2-2 9. Totals 22 5-9 51

3-point field goals — WHS 2.

Total fouls — WHS 16.

WRESTLING

Windsor places fourth at Rockwell Rumble: In Orem, Utah, the Windsor Wizards took fourth place thanks to first-place finishes from two wrestlers.

Wizards 120-pounder Dominick Serrano earned a 17-5 major decision over Layton’s (Utah) Terrell Barraclough to take the top of the podium.

Windsor 138-pounder Chris Sandoval (31-0 this season) wrestled to a 3-2 decision with Olympus’ (Utah) Isaac Wilcox to earn first place in his weight class.

Sixty teams participated in the tournament, with Wasatch (Utah) taking first place overall. Windsor was the highest-placing team from Colorado.

120 pounds — Dominick Serrano (Windsor) maj. dec. Terrell Barraclough (Layton A), 17-5; 138 — Chris Sandoval (W) dec. Isaac Wilcox (Olympus), 3-2.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Windsor — Representing the home team, Windsor sophomore Makena Sanger topped a field of 18 to win the Windsor Diving Invitational on Saturday.

With 11 total dives on the day, Sanger scored 420.40 points in the finals after scoring 192.30 in prelims and 309.70 in the semifinals.

Eaton’s Mikeldi Lewis was second with 361.95 in the finals.

Individual results (prelims/semis/finals) — Makena Sanger, Windsor, 192.30/309.70/420.40; Mikeldi Lewis, Eaton, 167.15/260.75/361.95; Briles, Thompson Valley, 162.20/257.95/343.10; Lenhart, Thompson Valley, 167.65/256.75/339.90; Thorpe, Thompson Valley, 153.70/243.60/336.60; Williams, Thompson Valley, 158.25/243.90/332.45; Bosse, Thompson Valley, 156.55/240.35/330.40; Bicknell, Thompson Valley, 149.75/241/307.45; Burton, Thompson Valley, 124.95/206.35/289.80; Cormos, Thompson Valley, 131.30/212.10/288.35; Stewart, Thompson Valley, 135.90/214.55/276.40; Zoe Sharpee, Windsor, 118.20/197.35/266.40; Coco Sviatko, Eaton, 108.5/186.20/256.35; Bicknell, Thompson Valley, 101.40/177.40/239.80; Hannah White, Windsor, 101.50/163.90/231.15; Camryn Singleton, Windsor, 113.75/187.85/225.10; Torrie Gibson, Windsor, 89.50/162.25/214.85; Tessa Gebhard, Windsor, 85.90/156.20/208.70.