Prep roundup for Jan. 25 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 61, Erie 56: In Erie, Windsor outpaced Erie in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.

Kirk Relford led the Wizards with 18 points; Jake Hammond added 16 and Tyler McGinnis 14.

Relford and Hammond nabbed four steals apiece, as did forward Corte Tapia, who also grabbed eight rebounds.

Windsor is 5-2 4A Tri-Valley League, 7-9 overall.

WHS 16 10 16 19 — 61

EHS 14 15 15 12 — 56

WHS — Andy Evans 0 1-2 1; Kirk Relford 6 4-4 18; Jake Hammond 5 4-5 16; Corte Tapia 1 0-0 2; Brayden Pederson 1 0-0 2; Tyler McGinnis 6 1-3 14; Brennen Seyboldt 2 2-4 8. Totals 21 12-18 61

3-point field goals — WHS 7 (Seyboldt 2, Hammond 2, Relford 2, McGinnis).

Total fouls — WHS 12.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 71, Erie 52: In Windsor, the Wizards used a plethora of scorers to down a 4A Tri-Valley League foe.

Ten Windsor players put points on the board in the matchup, with junior Madi Denzel leading the team with 15 and junior Michaela Moran close on her heels with 13.

Senior Daria Peck pulled down seven rebounds for the Wizards, with the team collecting a total of 35.

The win brings Windsor to 6-1 in the 4A Tri-Valley and 10-5 overall, tied at the top of the league with Holy Family.

EHS 13 4 16 19 — 52

WHS 21 20 11 19 — 71

WHS — Hollie Hoffman 4 1-4 9, Sam Greene, 1 2-2 4, Karly Mathern 3 1-2 8, Madi Denzel 5 5-5 15, Karee Porth 2 1-2 5, Michaela Moran 4 5-7 13, Swing 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kramer 1 2-4 4, Daria Peck 1 4-4 6, Ally Kennis 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 21-30 71.

3-point field goals — WHS 2 (Mathern, Kennis).

Total fouls — WHS 17.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Windsor 116, Niwot 69: In Windsor, the Wizards dominated a head-to-head meet against Niwot.

Rilea Driscoll, Erin Eccleston and Morgan Friesen all won multiple events for Windsor, which also took two of the three relays.

Driscoll picked up wins in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races. Eccleston took the 100 free and the 100 backstroke, and Friesen won the 200 individual medley — by 11 seconds — and the 100 breaststroke.

Windsor’s Hunter Waterman and Aria Witt joined Friesen in the top three of the latter race.

200-yard medley relay — WHS (Erin Eccleston, Morgan Friesen, Jocelyn Petersen, Hunter Waterman) 1:58.56, NHS 2:02.3, W (Richelle Witt, Aria Witt, Morgan Hykes, Grace Drake) 2:12.92; 200 freestyle — Rilea Driscoll (W) 2:05.43, Claire Jepson (N) 2:11.54, Kaetlyn Miller (W) 2:18.15; 200 individual medley — Morgan Friesen (W) 2:13.69, Hanna Luo (N) 2:24.01, Chase Balman (N) 2:37.91; 50 freestyle — Waterman (W) 0:26.55, Petersen (W) 0:27.11, Ella Thranmann (N) 0:27.25; 1-meter diving — Maddie Barkow (N) 249.35, Makenna Sanger (W) 229.95, Zoe Sharpee (W) 141.95; 100 butterfly — Petersen (W) 1:07.43, Eva Kitlen (N) 1:13.45, Audrey Ryan (N) 1:16.09; 100 freestyle — Eccleston (W) 0:55.98, Payten Irwin (N) 0:56.83, Luo (N) 0:59.18; 500 freestyle — Driscoll (W) 5:46.41, Morgan Hykes (W) 6:31.35, Lori Winter (W) 6:40.29; 200 freestyle relay — N 1:49.77, W (Petersen, Madisen Barrieau, Drake, Driscoll) 1:52.68, W (A. Witt, Reilly Scheffling, Abbie Zakavec, R. Witt) 1:56.53; 100 backstroke — Eccleston (W) 1:02.18, Irwin (W) 1:05.15, R. Witt (W) 1:09.15; 100 breaststroke — Friesen (W) 1:08.24, Waterman (W) 1:12.75, A. Witt (W) 1:14.03; 400 freestyle relay — W (Eccleston, Driscoll, Waterman, Friesen) 3:57.01, N 4:03.21, W (Zakavec, Winter, Megan Rieger, A. Witt) 4:27.7.