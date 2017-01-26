Prep roundup for Jan. 27 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS SWIMMING

Gilcrest — Windsor started off a dual with Valley on Thursday with a big statement: a Class 4A state qualifying time in the 200-yard medley relay — and the Wizards hardly let up on their way to a 135-48 victory. Windsor swimmers Hunter Waterman, Erin Eccleston, Jocelyn Petersen and Grace Drake swam in the Wizards’ 200 medley relay. Waterman also earned 4A state qualifying times in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Eccleston did the same in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Windsor 135, Valley 48 200-yard medley relay — WHS (Erin Eccleston, Hunter Waterman, Jocelyn Petersen, Grace Drake), 2:03.69*; WHS (Richelle Witt, Maylin Brucklacher, Morgan Hykes, Abbie Zakavec), 2:16.27; VHS (Jaelyn Mast, Cora Smith, Molly Rymes, Aliyah Howe), 2:18.46; 200 freestyle — Angie Vazquez (VHS), 2:15.59; Lori Winter (WHS), 2:24.49; Madison Knapp (WHS), 2:25.99; 200 individual medley — Audrey Montoya (VHS), 2:44.43; Brucklacher (WHS), 2:45.57; Rymes (VHS), 2:55.06; 50 freestyle — Waterman (WHS), 26.11*; Madisen Barrieau (WHS), 28.71; Drake (WHS), 28.84; 1-meter diving — Tori Gibson (WHS), 137.10; Ella Reintsma (WHS), 108.35; Tessa Gibhard (WHS), 108.20; 100 butterfly — Petersen (WHS), 1:09.57**; Abby Janke (WHS), 1:10.96; Rymes (VHS), 1:21.99; 100 freestyle — Erin Eccleston (WHS), 56.38*; Vazquez (VHS), 1:01.84; Zakavec (WHS), 1:02.49; 500 freestyle — Katelyn Miller (WHS), 6:03.98**; Hykes (WHS), 6:29.31; Robyn Wyatt (VHS), 6:37.45; 200 freestyle relay — WHS (Petersen, Witt, Drake, Waterman), 1:52.00**; WHS (Barrieau, Winter, Janke, Reilly Scheffling), 1:56.27; VHS (Vazquez, Wyatt, Audrey Montoya, Rymes), 1:58.38; 100 backstroke — Eccleston (WHS), 1:02.39*; Witt (WHS), 1:09.41**; Miller (WHS), 1:11.25; 100 breaststroke — Waterman (WHS), 1:13.92*; Brucklacher (WHS), 1:22.40; Victoria LeSueur (WHS), 1:26.35; 400 freestyle relay — WHS (Zakavec, Miller, Megan Rieger, Eccleston), 4:10.49**; VHS (Vazquez, Mast, Wyatt, Montoya), 4:28.83; WHS (Kate Loffelholtz, Whitley Luoma, Hykes, Knapp), 4:39.70. *4A state qualifying time **3A state qualifying time.

WRESTLING

Windsor 51, Mead 27: In Windsor, the Wizards defeated Mead behind six pins on the night. Windsor lost only three actual matches, with the Mavericks picking up two victories on forfeits. WHS looks to build off this win heading into the Mile High Classic Saturday. 106 pounds — Boden Baker (WHS) dec. Emilio Chavez (MHS), 2-1; 113 — Ronny Minjarez (WHS) pinned Calem Domenico (MHS), 1:24; 120 — Dominik Serrano (WHS) pinned Caleb Domenico (MHS), 1:17; 126 — Braden Peninger (WHS) won by forfeit; 132 — Jeremy Ashton (MHS) dec. Dylan Wood (WHS), 10-5; 138 — Cody Eaton (WHS) pinned Jeremiah Cortez (MHS), 1:00; 145 — Chris Sandoval (WHS) pinned Aren Roybal (MHS), 0:37; 152 — Caleb Mendez (MHS) pinned Tyler Grasmick (WHS), 3:54; 160 — Gage Trysty won by forfeit; 170 — Caleb Willis (WHS) pinned Conrad Burgesser (MHS), 4:52; 182 — Joey Garcia (MHS) pinned Dalton Brummer (WHS), 2:26; 195 — Josh Grasmick (WHS) pinned Evan Hansen (MHS), 1:50; 220 — Derrick Allen (MHS) won by forfeit; 285 — RJ Lopez (MHS) won by forfeit.