Prep Roundup for Sept. 3: Hykes breaks school 5K record she set

CROSS COUNTRY

Lafayette — Windsor junior Morgan Hykes broke her own school 5K record en route to a seventh-place finish Saturday at the Centaurus Invitational.

Hykes finished in 19 minutes, 8 seconds, eclipsing the old mark of 19:26 set last season.

Kyndel Anderson was the next fastest Wizard, finishing in 20:23, good for 25th place.

As a team the Windsor girls finished 11th out of 23 teams.

For the boys, the Wizards finished 21st out of 24 teams, paced by Ryan Schumacher’s 84th-place finish in 19:06.

Recommended Stories For You

Centaurus Invitational

Boys

Team Scores — Monarch 57, Centaurus 59, Arvada West 120, Legend 120, Faith Christian 173, Broomfield 194, Ralston Valley 206, Standley Lake 253, Smoky Hill 255, Denver East 291, Holy Family 300, Conifer 339, Gateway 343, Legacy 355, Colorado Academy 390, Erie 417, Berthoud 468, Mountain View 481, Skyview 487, Prairie View 576, Windsor 578, Mountain Range 649, Prospect Ridge Academy 712, Alameda International 791.

Top five individuals — Charlie Perry, Monarch 15:35; Harrison Scudamore, Denver East, 15:50; William Dixon, Monarch, 15:58; Cooper Brown, Centaurus, 16:08; Isaac Russo, Monarch, 16:14.

Windsor — Ryan Schumacher, 19:06; Cord Anderson, 19:35; Alexander Kalan, 20:09; Dalton Kuhlmann, 20:56; Jason Thornton, 20:56; Elijah Ball 22:57; Dylan Wood, 23:30.

Girls

Team Scores — Broomfield 33, Monarch 121, Arvada West 128, Centaurus 134, Legacy 186, Holy Family 201, Denver East 208, Ralston Valley 227, Standley Lake 235, Colorado Academy 250, Windsor 259, Erie 346, Prairie View 383, Mountain View 393, Mountain Range 433, Berthoud 440, Smoky Hill 458, Conifer 482, Faith Christian 491, Legend 534, Prospect 607, Skyview 709, Gateway 715.

Top five individuals — Brynn Siles, Legacy 17:55; Ivy Gonzales, Broomfield, 18:41; Madison Mooney, Broomfield, 18:43; Liz Hogan, Monarch, 18:52; Claire Pauley, Arvada West, 18:56.

Windsor — Morgan Hykes, 19:08; Kyndel Anderson, 20:23; Brooke Shrader, 21:48; Evelyn Moyer, 22:06; Ansley Kary, 23:17; Shelbie Jones, 23:22; Cydney Hemeyer, 24:50.

SOFTBALL

Bear Creek 4, Windsor 2: In Lakewood, the Wizards (2-1 Tri-Valley League, 3-2 overall) shot themselves in the foot early, giving up three unearned runs on five errors in the first inning of their 4-2 loss.

Tiana Spangler pitched a great game in the loss, only giving up one earned run.

Janae Cameron had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double and a home run.

The Wizards hope to bounce back Tuesday when they take on Holy Family.

WHS 002 000 0 — 2 6 6

BCHS 310 000 x — 4 4 5

WHS — Tiana Spangler (L, 3H, 1ER, 0BB, 0SO), Taylor Couch (6th, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO) and Janae Cameron. 2B – Cameron; HR – Cameron (0 on in 3rd) RBI – Cameron.