Prep Roundup: Windsor Basketball, Wrestling and Swimming – January 3-6, 2017 | MyWindsorNow.com

TUESDAY

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 59, Frederick 38: In Windsor, the Wizards pasted Frederick to open conference play with a win.

Tyler McGinnis scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and nabbed two steals for Windsor. Jake Hammond had 13 points, and Corte Tapia and Kirk Relford had six boards each.

The Wizards’ abysmal 7-to-24 assist-to-turnover ratio didn’t hurt them, as they allowed Frederick to score more than 10 points in just one quarter, the fourth, and by that time Windsor already had a 20-point lead.

The Wizards improved to 1-0 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 3-7 overall.

FHS 6 10 5 17 — 38

WHS 14 9 18 18 — 59

WHS — Tyler McGinnis 5 5-8 15; Jake Hammond 4 5-6 13; Kirk Relford 3 2-2 8; Andy Evans 1 5-7 7; Brennen Seyboldt 2 2-3 7; Nate Huntsman 1 1-2 3; Corte Tapia 1 0-0 2; Brayden Pederson 1 0-1 2; Nathaniel Ramos 1 0-0 2; Luke Tannel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 19-25 59

3-point field goals — WHS 10 (McGinnis, Seyboldt).

Total fouls — WHS 17 (Huntsman fouled out).

GIRLS HOOPS

Frederick — Windsor began the second half of its season with a dominant Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference opener, beating Frederick 54-34, leading wire to wire Tuesday.

Sophomore Hollie Hoffman led the Wizards with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting. Junior Madi Denzel added seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a block.

Windsor improved to 1-0 in conference, 5-4 overall.

WHS 17 15 11 11 — 54

FHS 9 5 12 8 — 34

WHS — Hollie Hoffman 3 6-6 12, Ally Kennis 3 2-3 8, Madi Denzel 3 1-2 7, Samantha Greene 2 2-2 6, Karly Mathern 3 0-0 6, Michaela Moran 2 0-2 4, Karee Porth 1 0-0 3, Adalyn Vergara 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kramer 0 2-3 2, Daria Peck 0 2-2 2, Chaynee Kingsbury 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 15-20 54

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Mathern).

Total fouls — WHS 20.

THURSDAY

GIRLS SWIMMING

Windsor — Windsor picked up a pair of dual wins Thursday, topping Holyoke 141-37 and Eaton 133-53 in a tri-dual.

Eaton topped Holyoke 124-54.

The Wizards won nine of 12 individual events.

Windsor senior Morgan Friesen posted first place, Class 4A state-qualifying times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.03), the 100 backstroke (1:03.99) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.93).

Fellow standout Wizards senior Rilea Driscoll was first in 200 freestyle (2:06.65) and 500 freestyle (5:42.11) with 4A qualifying times.

Eaton junior Rylee Daniels broke Windsor’s monopoly on first-place finishes, winning the 50 freestyle (25.80) and 100 butterfly (1:01.14) with 4A qualifying times.

Team Scores — Windsor 141, Holyoke 37; Windsor 133, Eaton 53; Eaton 124, Holyoke 54.

200-yard medley relay — WHS (Erin Eccleston, Morgan Friesen, Jocelyn Petersen, Hunter Waterman) 1:59.14*; EHS (Emma Schneider, McKenna McGehee, Kaitlyn Maker, Rylee Daniels) 2:09.47; 200 freestyle — Rilea Driscoll, W, 2:06.65*; McGehee, E, 2:17.84; Lori Winter, W, 2:23.37; 200 individual medley — Friesen, W, 2:15.03*; Maker, E, 2:35.27; Abby Janke, W, 2:36.42; 50 freestyle — Daniels, E, 25.80*; Waterman, W, 26.55*; Krogmeier, HF, 27.94; 1-meter diving — Makena Sanger, W, 206; Mikeldi Lewis, W, 164.95; Hannah White, W, 138.10; 100 butterfly — Daniels, E, 1:01.14*; Eccleston, W, 1:01.39*; Petersen, W, 1:05.45*; 100 freestyle — Krogmeier, HF, 1:00.82; Abbie Zakavec, W, 1:03.33; Makana Brown, W, 1:12.11; 500 freestyle — Driscoll, W, 5:42.11*; Van Overbeke, HF, 6:09.37; Katelyn Miller, W, 6:18.83; 200 freestyle relay — WHS (Zakavec, Richelle Witt, Maylin Brucklacher, Driscoll) 1:54.76; EHS (Courtney Parsons, Mikayla Schwartz, Emma Bjork, Tehya Dobrovolny) 2:08.32; 100 backstroke — Eccleston, W, 1:03.99*; Madisen Barrieau, W, 1:09.81*; Witt, W, 1:11.16; 100 breaststroke — Friesen, W, 1:08.93*; Waterman, W, 1:12.03*; Aria Witt, W, 1:14.17*; Maker, E, 1:18.12**; 400 freestyle relay — WHS (Eccleston, Waterman, Driscoll, Friesen) 3:56.34*; WHS ‘B’ (Petersen, R. Witt, A. Witt, Grace Drake) 4:11.45**.

* Class 4A state-qualifying standard

** 3A state-qualifying standard

FRIDAY

WRESTLING

WINDSOR — The Wizards picked up a big home win in a dual against Roosevelt thanks to a spate of forfeits beating the Rough Riders 49-15 despite losing four of 10 contested matches.

Roosevelt’s Angel Rios and Ethan Hays started the match right for the Rough Riders with wins at 106 and 113 pounds, and Roosevelt also picked up sudden victories at 126 and 145 pounds.

Windsor got pins from Dominik Serrano at 120 pounds, Cody Eaton at 132 and Chris Sandoval at 138.

106 pounds — Angel Rios (RHS) dec. Boden Baker, 5-3, 1:32; 113 — Ethan Hays (R) pinned Cameron Legg, 3:11; 120 — Dominik Serrano (WHS) pinned Joel Blair, 1:30; 126 — Bo Slaymaker (R) SV-1 Braden Peninger, 6-4; 132 — Cody Eaton (W) pinned Damion Roybal, 0:38; 138 — Chris Sandoval (W) maj. dec. Miles Beam, 10-2; 145 — Jared Sterkel (R) SV-1 Josh Willis, 5-3; 152 — Tyler Grasmick (W) won by forfeit; 160 — Gage Trusty (W) maj. dec. Clayton Ostermiller, 13-3; 170 — Caleb Willis (W) won by forfeit; 182 — Josh Grasmick (W) maj. dec. Branson Molinar, 22-6; 195 — Shane Sorrentino (W) won by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Victor Bravo (W) won by forfeit.