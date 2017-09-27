 Prep roundup: Windsor boys soccer wins again | MyWindsorNow.com

Prep roundup: Windsor boys soccer wins again

Boys soccer
MEAD — There is seemingly no slowing down Windsor.
The unbeaten Wizards — ranked seventh in CHSAANow.com's statewide Class 4A rankings — stormed past Mead 10-0 in their Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference opener Wednesday.
Windsor improved to 1-0 in conference play, 9-0 overall.
Wizards senior Waseem Jimenez continued his season-long tear with four goals. Fellow seniors Cam Carlson and Andrew Koehler added two goals apiece.
Windsor out-shot the Mavericks 20-0 on goal.
MHS 0 0 — 0
WHS 7 3 — 10
WHS scoring — Waseem Jimenez, 6th minute; Andrew Koehler, 10th minute; Jimenez, 10th minute; Jimenez, 12th minute; Cam Carlson, 15th minute; Colton Hettinger, 31st minute; Jimenez, 39th minute; Carlson, 39th minute; Koehler, 44th minute; John Burnett, 56th minute.
Shots on goal — MHS 0; WHS 20.
Saves — WHS (Blake Shewmon) 0.
Corner Kicks — WHS 4.

