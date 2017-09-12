President Kay Norton to retire from University of Northern Colorado

» UNC’s first comprehensive campaign gets under way with a goal to raise $45 million to support key university initiatives. Over half of that amount has already been raised.

» The university completes a campus climate report (a year after Norton restructures staff and priorities and hires first Vice President of Campus Community and Climate) that offers specific actions to foster a welcoming and inclusive campus community. Students of color enrolled at UNC have almost doubled since 2002.

» UNC reduces its carbon footprint with a variety of initiatives that result in annual savings of $550,000.

» UNC comes under fire for its Bias Response Team practices — which included censuring students and professors and regulating speech in response to student complaints.

» UNC students demanded Norton step down during a protest erupting out of student anger over what some said was an insufficient response to racist attacks against minority students in the wake of a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally on campus.

» UNC men’s hoops coach B.J. Hill fired and Bears come under NCAA investigation in the wake of violations.

» The state of Colorado earmarks $38 million in state funding for Campus Commons, UNC’s signature building that will be an “innovative navigation and support hub” for students when it opens in late 2018.

» UNC announces five-year fiscal sustainability plan to help the university operate in a permanently changed funding environment; sets goal of growing to 15,000 students.

» In partnership with the City of Greeley, the University District is created.

» UNC receives the prestigious Christa McAuliffe Award in 2007 for Excellence in Teacher Preparation.

» UNC is involved in the creation of the Colorado School of Public Health, a collaborative among CU, CSU and UNC created in 2007.

» Monfort College of Business becomes the first and only business college to earn the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

» A new chemistry and biology laboratory wing is added to Ross Hall and a renovation of Ross itself is completed a year later.

» Trustees select Kay Norton as next UNC president from pool of 22 applicants.

University of Northern Colorado major events during the last 15 years

As president, Norton has been named one of Colorado’s most influential women by the Denver Post and named a “Woman of Distinction” by the Colorado Girl Scouts.

Norton, a graduate of Wellesley with a juris doctorate from the University of Denver, practiced law for two decades when she was appointed by Colorado Gov. Roy Romer to serve on UNC’s Board of Trustees in 1995. From 1998-2002, Norton served as UNC’s vice president for university affairs, general counsel and secretary to the Board of Trustees.

» And this fall’s enrollment reached its highest in a decade.

» Two major residence halls and the Campus Commons have been added to campus.

» The university twice earned re-accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.

» UNC’s annual investment in financial aid increased to $28 million from $4 million to address accessibility as tuition increased.

» The number of degrees and certificates offered grew by more than 30 percent and UNC’s Extended Campus grew by more than 300 percent.

Since the tenure as president began in 2002:

University of Northern Colorado President Kay Norton announced she’ll retire at the end of June.

University of Northern Colorado President Kay Norton cried when she finished her annual State of the University address.

The audience gave her a standing ovation.

This was a different speech. Norton, 66, announced her retirement Tuesday during the address. After 15 years as UNC's leader, she'll retire at the end of June.

Norton said she made her announcement early to provide the board of trustees with time to conduct a presidential search.

"The nature of the university makes it impossible to wrap up everything and hand it off with a nice bow on top, but we're coming up to a logical transition point," she said in her speech. "It's the right time for UNC, and it's the right time for me."

Norton has served as UNC president since 2002. Only three other presidents in UNC's 126-year history have served longer. She is the longest tenured among current presidents of four-year public institutions in Colorado.

"I've said a number of times that I don't know if I'm patient or just stubborn," Norton said in an interview after her announcement. "I felt like — and still feel like — I'm learning new things almost every day that give meaning to the work. I guess I was always curious about what was around the corner."

School officials are close to fulfilling the promise of a five-year fiscal sustainability plan, with the highlight — the Campus Commons project — nearing completion.

That wasn't the case when Norton became president. Public universities used to rely heavily on state funding, direction and control, but that changed.

The state cut UNC's funding by 25 percent over the first two years of her presidency. Now state funding makes up less than 20 percent of UNC's budget.

"It's been clear to me for quite some time that we couldn't rely on that source of revenue and we'd need to make our own way," Norton said.

It's why she worked to make the university's budget as efficient as possible — reducing spending and making dollars do more. Less control and direction from the state meant UNC officials could focus more on their relationship with students, she said.

"We had to adapt," Norton said, "or fade away."

Throughout her tenure, Norton preferred to stay behind the curtain, working to ensure UNC had the tools to succeed, Provost Robbyn Wacker said.

"It's a hallmark of her success," Wacker said. "She's not a flashy, out-in-front president."

Norton, the university's first female president, took the reins 15 years ago to some consternation about her appointment. Accusations alleged her predecessor, former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, hand-picked her for the job.

After a career in the private sector, Norton served as vice president of university affairs, general counsel and secretary to the board of trustees before she was tabbed as president.

Her tenure hasn't been without controversy.

In November, UNC students demanded Norton step down during a protest erupting out of student anger over what some said was an insufficient response to racist attacks against minority students in the wake of a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally on campus.

This past year, the school also came under fire for the practices of its Bias Response Team, which included censuring students and professors and regulating speech in response to student complaints.

Norton kept a steady hand in steering the college through some rough times, UNC Faculty Senate Chairman Stephen Luttmann said.

"Transitions are always difficult, they're always scary and, quite frankly, Kay has done a lot really fine things," he said. "Of course, I don't agree with everything she's done, but I think people will look back and miss her."

Through it all, the trustees consistently backed Norton and praised her performance.

"Kay's an exceptional president," UNC Board of Trustees Chairman Dick Monfort said in a news release. "She's exactly who we needed to lead us on the rough road we had to go down these past 15 years. It's hard to capture everything she has done for UNC."

Norton said she doesn't know exactly what she'll do with all her time once she formally retires, but she's looking forward to spending more time with her grandkids.