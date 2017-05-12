Progressives protest Ken Buck at Johnstown book signing | MyWindsorNow.com

Rep. Ken Buck’s “Drain the Swamp: How Washington Corruption is Worse Than You Think,” was published this week by conservative book publisher Regnery Publishing. According to the publisher’s description: “Buck names names and tells incredible true stories about what really happened behind closed doors in Congress during legislative battles that have ensued over the last two years including budget, continuing resolutions, omnibus, trade promotion authority, Iran, and more.” The book is available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble, among other sellers.

— About 25 people showed up to Rep. Ken Buck's book signing Friday afternoon carrying protest signs instead of copies of his book.

At the signing, held at Liberty Firearms Institute, 4990 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Buck told the crowd of roughly 50 fans Obamacare is in a death spiral, and replacing it with something else is vitally important. He also talked about his book, "Drain the Swamp: How Washington Corruption is Worse Than You Think."

When a member of the audience asked about the protesters outside, Buck said that was all about health care.

"They think if they tell lies long enough people will believe those lies," he said.

Protester Andy Culver, of Greeley, said they aren't the ones telling lies. He said Buck lied about continuing coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

"I would categorize it in one of many lies that he tells because I think he's smart enough to know that that is a lie," Culver said.

Culver explained the high-risk pools in the American Health Care Act, which recently passed the House with Buck's support have failed for years. He said they cause high premiums, are underfunded and lead to long waiting lists.

Ramona Grioux of Longmont said she decided to protest after hearing Buck's beliefs about people on welfare. She said Buck's ideas about personal responsibility don't make much sense when applied to pre-existing conditions.

"Perhaps before we're born we should look for better parents that have genetics so it won't be our fault that we have health problems," Grioux said.

Buck did credit the protesters for caring about what they believe in, encouraging his supporters in the room to continue doing the same by engaging with their elected representatives.

Sandy Jackson, a member of local progressive group, Johnstown Voices, said she wasn't protesting Buck on any single issue.

"People are just changing things without taking things into consideration," she said. "It flat out scares me. We're talking climate change, health care, women's reproductive rights. We're talking everything."

Many of the protesters said that Buck doesn't listen to what his constituents have to say unless it fits his philosophy. Culver said he believes Buck is happy to cater to his conservative base because gerrymandering secures his district.

"It's heavily weighted to Republicans. That's why he feels comfortable in ignoring us," Culver said.