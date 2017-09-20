 Property-tax hikes and school board elections on Weld County’s November ballot | MyWindsorNow.com

Property-tax hikes and school board elections on Weld County’s November ballot

James Redmond
jredmond@greeleytribune.com

This November election, two other school districts join Greeley-Evans District 6 in asking voters for a property-tax hike to support their respective budgets.

The property tax hikes — voters will see them on the ballot called a mill levy override — allow school districts to collect additional property taxes. It's the only way a school district can collect additional operating money.

District 6 officials are asking for $14 million per year for seven years.

District 6 is the largest school district in the state without a mill levy override. It's the only Weld school district without an override.

In smaller rural districts; Pawnee School District RE-12 is seeking $275,000, for 10 years; Briggsdale Re-10 School District officials are hoping to make permanent the property-tax hike they've had since 2012. With its new language their property-tax hike could collect up to $645,550 a year if voter approve it.

Outside of the property tax questions, only a few school districts in Weld County will have anything on the ballot this year. Although many districts sought candidates for school board elections, in all but a few cases, there weren't enough candidates to hold a race.

Recommended Stories For You

Districts cancel elections and declare the available candidates elected when they only have as many candidates as they have open positions. If there are no candidates, the district has to determine how to fill the empty seas — usually an appointment process.

There's a small exception to the canceling of elections; if the district has something else on the ballot, such as a property-tax hike or another race with more than one candidate, they leave everything in place. That means some school board races have only one option on the ballot for voters to select.

Weld schools elections

Here’s what Weld County school districts have going on this November election:

Aims Community College

» Board of trustees election canceled — candidates declared elected:

District C — Gene O’Hara

District D — Ray Peterson

Greeley-Evans School District 6

» School board election — four open at-large seats

Rhonda Solis

John Haefeli

Roger DeWitt

Michael Mathews

» Mill Levy Override

District 6 officials are asking for $14 million per year for seven years to improving security and transportation; supporting academic and vocational programs; purchasing new technology and instructional materials; and paying teachers.

Valley Re-1 School District

» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:

District A — Kim Chacon

District E — Chris Mast

Eaton Re-2 School District

» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:

District A — Chad Sanger

District C — Matt Carey

District D — Laura Young

Weld Central Re-3J School District

» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:

District A — Erin Grundy

District B — Fred Jensen

District C — Cindy Baumgartner

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District

» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:

District A — Christopher Perkins

District C — Brad Irion

Johnstown/Milliken Re-5J School District

» School board election:

District A

— Cathy Hull

District C

— Peggy Wakeman

— Rosanna Parks

District E

— Stephen Lydon

— Michael Wailes

Platte Valley Re-7 School District

» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:

District A — Josh Fox

District C — Kevin Piper

At Large — Landon Cogburn

Fort Lupton Re-8 School District

» School board election:

District A — no candidates

District C

— Matthew Ryan Adame

— Janice Wilkin

District D

— Gabriel Saucedo

— Heather Taylor

District F

— Michelle Diane Bettger

District G

— Kehle Griego

— Nalleli Valverde

Highland Re-9 School District

» School board election:

District A

— Joann Brown

— Brian Fabrizius

District C

— John Scanga

Briggsdale Re-10 School District

» School board election:

District A — no candidates

District B

— Leonard Krise

District C

— Marlene Hale

» Mill Levy Override

Briggsdale officials are hoping to make permanent the property-tax hike they’ve had since 2012. With its new language, the property-tax hike could collect up to $645,550 a year.

Prairie Re-11J School District

Prairie Re-11J has nothing on the ballot this year and officials did not return calls for comment about their lack of ballot items.

Pawnee Re-12 School District

» School board election — three open at-large seats

Fred Ehmke

Mariana Rohn

Brenda Haun

Doug Duggan

» Mill Levy Override:

Pawnee School District RE-12 is seeking s $275,000, for 10 years, property tax hike, to in an effort to collect additional funds to maintain current programs during a period of declining enrollment and offset significant cuts in state funding.

Go back to article