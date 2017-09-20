Property-tax hikes and school board elections on Weld County’s November ballot
September 20, 2017
Weld schools elections
Here’s what Weld County school districts have going on this November election:
Aims Community College
» Board of trustees election canceled — candidates declared elected:
District C — Gene O’Hara
District D — Ray Peterson
Greeley-Evans School District 6
» School board election — four open at-large seats
Rhonda Solis
John Haefeli
Roger DeWitt
Michael Mathews
» Mill Levy Override
District 6 officials are asking for $14 million per year for seven years to improving security and transportation; supporting academic and vocational programs; purchasing new technology and instructional materials; and paying teachers.
Valley Re-1 School District
» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:
District A — Kim Chacon
District E — Chris Mast
Eaton Re-2 School District
» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:
District A — Chad Sanger
District C — Matt Carey
District D — Laura Young
Weld Central Re-3J School District
» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:
District A — Erin Grundy
District B — Fred Jensen
District C — Cindy Baumgartner
Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District
» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:
District A — Christopher Perkins
District C — Brad Irion
Johnstown/Milliken Re-5J School District
» School board election:
District A
— Cathy Hull
District C
— Peggy Wakeman
— Rosanna Parks
District E
— Stephen Lydon
— Michael Wailes
Platte Valley Re-7 School District
» School board election canceled — candidates declared elected:
District A — Josh Fox
District C — Kevin Piper
At Large — Landon Cogburn
Fort Lupton Re-8 School District
» School board election:
District A — no candidates
District C
— Matthew Ryan Adame
— Janice Wilkin
District D
— Gabriel Saucedo
— Heather Taylor
District F
— Michelle Diane Bettger
District G
— Kehle Griego
— Nalleli Valverde
Highland Re-9 School District
» School board election:
District A
— Joann Brown
— Brian Fabrizius
District C
— John Scanga
Briggsdale Re-10 School District
» School board election:
District A — no candidates
District B
— Leonard Krise
District C
— Marlene Hale
» Mill Levy Override
Briggsdale officials are hoping to make permanent the property-tax hike they’ve had since 2012. With its new language, the property-tax hike could collect up to $645,550 a year.
Prairie Re-11J School District
Prairie Re-11J has nothing on the ballot this year and officials did not return calls for comment about their lack of ballot items.
Pawnee Re-12 School District
» School board election — three open at-large seats
Fred Ehmke
Mariana Rohn
Brenda Haun
Doug Duggan
» Mill Levy Override:
Pawnee School District RE-12 is seeking s $275,000, for 10 years, property tax hike, to in an effort to collect additional funds to maintain current programs during a period of declining enrollment and offset significant cuts in state funding.
This November election, two other school districts join Greeley-Evans District 6 in asking voters for a property-tax hike to support their respective budgets.
The property tax hikes — voters will see them on the ballot called a mill levy override — allow school districts to collect additional property taxes. It's the only way a school district can collect additional operating money.
District 6 officials are asking for $14 million per year for seven years.
District 6 is the largest school district in the state without a mill levy override. It's the only Weld school district without an override.
In smaller rural districts; Pawnee School District RE-12 is seeking $275,000, for 10 years; Briggsdale Re-10 School District officials are hoping to make permanent the property-tax hike they've had since 2012. With its new language their property-tax hike could collect up to $645,550 a year if voter approve it.
Outside of the property tax questions, only a few school districts in Weld County will have anything on the ballot this year. Although many districts sought candidates for school board elections, in all but a few cases, there weren't enough candidates to hold a race.
Districts cancel elections and declare the available candidates elected when they only have as many candidates as they have open positions. If there are no candidates, the district has to determine how to fill the empty seas — usually an appointment process.
There's a small exception to the canceling of elections; if the district has something else on the ballot, such as a property-tax hike or another race with more than one candidate, they leave everything in place. That means some school board races have only one option on the ballot for voters to select.
