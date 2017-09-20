Property-tax hikes and school board elections on Weld County’s November ballot

Pawnee School District RE-12 is seeking s $275,000, for 10 years, property tax hike, to in an effort to collect additional funds to maintain current programs during a period of declining enrollment and offset significant cuts in state funding.

Prairie Re-11J has nothing on the ballot this year and officials did not return calls for comment about their lack of ballot items.

Briggsdale officials are hoping to make permanent the property-tax hike they’ve had since 2012. With its new language, the property-tax hike could collect up to $645,550 a year.

District 6 officials are asking for $14 million per year for seven years to improving security and transportation; supporting academic and vocational programs; purchasing new technology and instructional materials; and paying teachers.

Here’s what Weld County school districts have going on this November election:

This November election, two other school districts join Greeley-Evans District 6 in asking voters for a property-tax hike to support their respective budgets.

The property tax hikes — voters will see them on the ballot called a mill levy override — allow school districts to collect additional property taxes. It's the only way a school district can collect additional operating money.

District 6 is the largest school district in the state without a mill levy override. It's the only Weld school district without an override.

Outside of the property tax questions, only a few school districts in Weld County will have anything on the ballot this year. Although many districts sought candidates for school board elections, in all but a few cases, there weren't enough candidates to hold a race.

Districts cancel elections and declare the available candidates elected when they only have as many candidates as they have open positions. If there are no candidates, the district has to determine how to fill the empty seas — usually an appointment process.

There's a small exception to the canceling of elections; if the district has something else on the ballot, such as a property-tax hike or another race with more than one candidate, they leave everything in place. That means some school board races have only one option on the ballot for voters to select.