Prost Brewing still hoping to come to Windsor after Windsor Mill fire causes setback

Denver-based Prost Brewing Company was one of several businesses planning to open in the Windsor Mill before a fire decimated the building Aug. 6. A co-owner said the business still is hoping to come to Windsor. For more information about Prost, go to prostbrewing.com .

On Aug. 5, Kevin Sheesley stopped by the Windsor Mill to see the progress of the renovations that were underway.

Sheesley is one of the partners who own Denver-based Prost Brewing Company. He said the brewery was planning to open a location in the mill.

"I was working in Denver Saturday, and on the way home I said, 'I'm going to go take a peek and see how it's coming along,' " he said.

The next morning, Sheesley got a call from a friend in Windsor and came back to see the destruction wrought by the fire that tore through the building in the early hours Aug. 6.

"It was pretty devastating," he said.

Prost Brewing was one of several businesses that were planning to come to the mill after Blue Ocean Enterprises Inc. completed renovating the structure. Although a news conference announcing the tenants was in the works and Blue Ocean previously had announced a brewery, restaurant and office space would be part of the mill, an announcement of who the tenants would have been has not been made.

Even though the fire was a major setback for the project, Sheesley said Prost still wants to open in Windsor.

"We still love the area," he said. "We're coming."

A lot of details need to be worked out, but Sheesley said he and other businesses that were looking to move into the historic building remain committed to finding a way.

"We're delayed for sure — how much is to be seen — but we're excited about it," he said.

Although plans still are in the early stages — Sheesley said he will be talking with Blue Ocean in the coming weeks about what to do — the brewery's mission now is to develop ideas.

One option could be opening up a tasting room until a new building can be constructed.

Learning that the fire was ruled by investigators as having been intentionally set as someone may not have been as supportive of the project as he and other investors has not changed Sheesley's resolve, he said.

"You can't let those people ruin a dream," he said.

Sheesley said he still feels the community will support the brewery's plans to come to Windsor. Blue Ocean also hopes to support the brewery in coming to town. Director of Real Estate Steve Schroyer said the company is excited to continue working with Prost Brewing and other businesses as they develop options for the project.