Rain Barrel 101 workshop will teach residents about newly legalized practice

Greeley's Water Conservation program on Aug. 30 will offer a Rain Barrel 101 workshop, detailing the rules and regulations of the newly legalized practice.

The workshop, part of the city's free landscape lecture series, is at 6 p.m. Aug 30, at the Family FunPlex, 1501 65th Ave. Since August 2016, the state has allowed homeowners to collect rainwater with rain barrels, according to a Greeley news release.

"Find out how to do it right so you do not encourage mosquitoes or other problems," the release stated.

Colorado State University's Tyler Dell will present the rain barrel workshop.

Classes are free, but RSVPs are required, as space is limited. To RSVP, go to http://www.greeleygov.com/landscapelectures.