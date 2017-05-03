Ramp meters at I-25 on-ramps coming to northern Colorado on Monday | MyWindsorNow.com

Starting Monday, drivers merging onto Interstate 25 near Windsor and Fort Collins will have to reckon with new ramp meter lights designed to ease the flow of traffic along the northern stretch of the interstate.

The Colorado Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the impending change, which will affect northbound and southbound ramps at Colo. 392, as well as the southbound on-ramp at Harmony Road.

Ramp metering systems are traffic signals along entrance ramps that allow traffic to enter a highway at a rate dependent upon the conditions of highway traffic, according to a CDOT news release.

These particular meters won't operate all of the time. Instead, metering will take place only during high-volume times in the morning and evening. Similar metering systems have decreased rear and side crashes by about 50 percent in the Denver area, and a study in 2014 showed 47 of the 48 peak-period crashes near the southbound ramp at Harmony Road happened during the evening commute period, according to the release.

More meters are likely in the future.

"While the original study done in 2014 showed ramp meters were warranted at these three locations, a follow-up study has now shown that every ramp on I-25 from Johnstown to Fort Collins could use ramp meters," CDOT regional traffic operations engineer Larry Haas said in the release. "That's how quickly our population and traffic congestion has grown."