Rangers begin efforts to recover body of Estes Park man who died in Rocky Mountain National Park

Recovery efforts began Friday for the body of a 73-year-old man who died Wednesday in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rangers were notified Wednesday morning from a cell phone call that the man, later identified as Ken Teselle of Estes Park, had fallen while descending Mount Lady Washington in Rocky Mountain National Park above Chasm Lake, according to a Rocky Mountain National Park news release.

Bystanders who witnessed the fall aided Teselle by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Rangers were nearby in the Chasm Shelter area and reached the man in 15 minutes. Rangers also performed CPR. Still, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Teselle was a park volunteer and was off duty when the incident occurred. Because of the location and poor weather conditions, rangers stayed overnight in the area before beginning recovery operations in daylight hours.