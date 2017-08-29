Reading outside: community partners install new StoryWalk at Eastman Park

For more information, contact Kat Sharp, a children’s outreach librarian from the Clearview Library District at (970) 686-5603.

The program is free and open to the public for all ages. Donuts and coffee will be provided.

StoryWalk Clearview is being created through a partnership between the Clearview Library District, local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and the town of Windsor.

According to the release, StoryWalk is an interactive program that engages children with reading and the outdoors at the same time. Pages from a children’s book are installed along an outdoor path, and children can progress through the book while they walk along the trail.

The Clearview Library District is creating a permanent StoryWalk, StoryWalk Clearview, around the Eastman Park pond, with the help of local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and town staff, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The Clearview Library District and town of Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department will unveil the new StoryWalk project from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive.

When Windsor residents take a stroll around the pond at Eastman Park, they will soon be able to read a story along the way.

Cub scouts, boy scouts, eagle scouts, the Clearview Library District and the town of Windsor all worked together Saturday afternoon to put up displays for a new StoryWalk, which will include pages from the picture book "Clap your Hands."

Boy Scout Evan Reynolds, of Windsor Troop 88, said the town had initially approached local Cub Scouts to help make the displays for StoryWalk Clearview. It soon became a joint effort, he said, with the Boy Scouts and the town as well. Reynolds's help with the project will help him as he works to become and Eagle Scout.

"And this is where it all culminates," Reynolds said, gesturing to the children and parents working on the displays Saturday. "And it becomes a community project that the whole town gets to help out with."

“It’s got a lot of movement in it, which is one thing we wanted for the StoryWalk,”Kat SharpChildren’s outreach librarian with the Clearview Library District

Reynolds designed the displays, which include posts and a board on top that will hold pages from the picture book.

Recommended Stories For You

"It was a blast," he said.

Reynolds is a junior at Fossil Ridge High School, and although he has not yet decided what path to take after graduation, he said he has always enjoyed design projects.

"This kind of went right up my alley," he said.

The Cub Scouts of Windsor Pack 199 and area Boy Scouts were talking and laughing with their parents and fellow club members in the Saturday afternoon sun as they dug holes for the posts, put in the displays and helped mix concrete in the holes.

Dana Smithers, an assistant scout master for Pack 199, said the younger Cub Scouts were enjoying working with their older counterparts, the Boy Scouts.

"I think it's fantastic, because part of Cub Scouts is working with the Boy Scouts," she said. "So this is a great opportunity for them to work with the Boy Scouts and see the impact that they can make in the community."

Kat Sharp, a children's outreach librarian with the Clearview Library District, said the 18 displays will be filled with pictures of animals and children from "Clap your Hands."

"It's got a lot of movement in it, which is one thing we wanted for the StoryWalk," she said.

The project, Sharp said, combines reading with nature.

"We love that it's a community project," she said.

Reynolds said the StoryWalk, which Sharp said is the first permanent one in Windsor, is a good opportunity for visitors and the families that worked to create it.

"It's a great way for the kids to learn to read I guess, and get outside more and spend time with their parents," he said. "And also for the kids building it — it'll have a special place inside them."