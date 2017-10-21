Ready for Halloween? Here’s what you can do in Greeley and northern Colorado

As Halloween creeps ever closer, Greeley and Weld County residents have plenty of opportunities to join in on the seasonal fun. Here's a list of where to go for thrills, chills and — with any luck — plenty of candy.

GREELEY EVENTS

» Centennial Village's Trick-or-Treat Event, 3-7 p.m., Sunday and Monday at Centennial Village, 1475 A St., Greeley. Families can dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat at various structures on the 8-acre facility. There also will be games, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest and a not-so-haunted house. Cost is $1 for children and $2 for adults ages 18 and up, children must be accompanied by an adult.

» Our Savior's Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. Families are invited to trunk-or-treat in the south parking lot. Outside, a fire pit will offer families the opportunity to roast marshmallows and make s'mores. Inside will be games such as a cake walk and a costume judging contest at 6:30 p.m. Hot dog meals available at "Scaredy Cat Café" for $3, cash only. For more information, call (970) 352-4816.

» Trick-or-Treat Street, 4-6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Greeley, 8th and 9th Street Plazas. The Greeley Rec Center, 651 10th Ave., and the Greeley Ice Haus, 900 8th Ave., will hand out candy and coupons for those dressed in costumes. Downtown businesses will hand out treats for children who want to trick-or-treat. The event also will include games and activities, such as pumpkin bean bag toss, candy corn bowling, witch hat ring toss, coloring and pumpkin decorating for the first 150 kids. Maps for a treat hunt will be handed out at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 825 9th St.

» Teens Night Out, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Greeley Recreation Center, 651 10th Ave., Greeley. Students grades 6-8 with a school ID are invited to attend and can wear their costumes to this event. Activities include games like indoor soccer, volleyball, basketball, rock-climbing and dancing. Cost is $7.

» Cosmic Costume Skate, 7:15-8:45 p.m. Oct. 29 at Greeley Ice Haus, 900 8th Ave. Skaters dressed in costume will receive a free skate rental. Costume contest will be held from 7:45-8 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $1.50 for ages 5 and under, and $2 for skate rentals, unless wearing a costume.

» IMBC College Trick-or-Treat event, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at IMBC's campus, 2863 35th Ave., Greeley. The event will feature trick-or-treating for children of all ages, tours of the campus, and gift certificate drawings for services at the on-site Student Beauty Services and Massage Clinics. The event is free and open to the public. Costumes are welcomed.

» First Assembly of God Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at First Assembly of God Church, 3000 16th St. For more information, call (970) 352-2600.

» University of Northern Colorado's Trunk or Treat, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the University Center's C's Lot, 2045 10th Ave., Greeley. The annual event is open to the Greeley community, and is a safe trick or reat alternative experience presented by the National Residence Hall Honorary.

WINDSOR EVENTS

» Windsor Ghost Stories, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Art and Heritage Center, 116 5th St. Cost is $3. For more information, go to windsorgov.com/community or call (970) 674-3500.

» Windsor's Student Advisory Leadership Team's Haunted House, 6-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Boardwalk Park Museum, 100 N 5th St., Windsor. Visitors will explore the haunted history of Boardwalk Park Museum. A family-friendly version of the haunted house will be from 6-7 p.m., while "scary hours" will be from 7-9 p.m. Scary hours are not recommended for the faint of heart. Cost is $3 per person and will benefit the Student Advisory Leadership Team.

» Spooky Stories and Film Screening, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Art and Heritage Center. Cost is $10. For more information, go to windsorgov.com/community or call (970) 674-3500.

» Windsor Optimist Club's annual Community Halloween Party, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the gym at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St., Windsor. Party will include games and safe treats geared toward children age 12 and under. Games will include a fire department skills test, tricycle serpentine, rocket launch, beanbag toss and more. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

LOVELAND EVENTS

» 10th Annual Halloween Hullabaloo, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Marketplace at Centerra, off U.S. 34 and Rocky Mountain Avenue in Loveland. Free activities for children of all ages, such as face painting, crafts, a petting zoo, trunk or treat, pumpkin bowling, a hay maze, and more. Street festival will be from noon-3 p.m., and the event will conclude with a costume contest from 3-4 p.m. which is open to children, adults and family pets. Visitors can also visit UCHealth's Blood Bus to donate blood that day, registration required beforehand at http://www.centerra.com.

To submit a Halloween event that is open to the public, email treid@greeleytribune.com.