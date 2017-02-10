Regional bus route involving Greeley, Fort Collins the subject of a survey you can fill out now | MyWindsorNow.com

Whether you want a regional bus route, or you don’t want that at all, Greeley officials encourage you to fill out a survey to help them determine the demand for such a service.

The potential service area would include Greeley, Evans, Garden City, Windsor and Fort Collins, where need has been identified through several planning studies.

To fill out the survey, go online to http://www.greeleyevanstransit.com and click the blue, “survey” button below the map. Along with helping define the potential service, survey participants will be entered to win an iPad Mini.

Greeley transit manager said there are 2,300 commuters employed at the University of Northern Colorado, Aims Community College and Colorado State University, and the city is actively reaching out to other large employers in the city, including Greeley-Evans School District 6.

For more information, contact Jones at (970) 350-9751.