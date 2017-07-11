Registration open for Windsor National Night Out | MyWindsorNow.com

Registration open for Windsor National Night Out

Registration is now open for the 2017 National Night Out event, set for Aug. 1 in Windsor.

National Night Out is a community-building program that encourages citizens nationwide to hold a neighborhood gathering, meet their neighbors and partner with police to help make communities safer, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Similar to a neighborhood watch program, a block captain organizes their neighborhood and hosts an event like an ice cream social, a barbecue or a corn roast. According to the release, events usually take place between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m.

According to the release, representatives from the town of Windsor, Windsor Police Department and Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue will visit each location and meet the residents of the neighborhood to discuss concerns, answer questions and get acquainted in a casual setting.

Cul de sacs may be blocked off for this event but not through streets, according to the release.

To serve as a Block Captain for National Night Out, notify the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400, and register at http://www.natw.org/registration to receive resources and information for the event.

For more information, call the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400.