Rep. Ken Buck helps introduce Political Appointee Burrowing Prevention Act | MyWindsorNow.com

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., joined three other lawmakers Thursday in introducing the Political Appointee Burrowing Prevention Act.

Buck and Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and Jared Polis, D-Colo., introduced act, which would establish a two-year prohibition on certain non-career political appointees accepting career positions in the federal civil service.

“Burrowing,” is process in which non-career, political appointees leverage their appointment into special job protections by converting the jobs into high-paying, senior-level civil service positions, according to a news release from Buck’s office.

By restricting the practice of burrowing, the bill aims to ensure federal civil service hiring standards remain solely merit-based, rather than based on political favors, according to the release.

“A political appointment is a privilege that carries with it the responsibility of serving your country. Part of serving your country means stepping down at the end of your term of service, and this bill simply enforces that expectation,” Buck said. “Without this bill as a safeguard, political appointees can embed across our bureaucracy, carrying on the agenda of their appointing president long after voters have chosen a new direction.”