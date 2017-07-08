Rep. Ken Buck presents Weld-born veteran with Bronze Star | MyWindsorNow.com

The Bronze Star honors members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces who demonstrate exceptional or heroic achievement that sets them apart from their peers. The medal is the fourth-highest individual military award and the ninth-highest by order of precedence in the U.S. Military. The Bronze Star may be awarded for meritorious service in a combat zone or for acts of heroism or valor. When awarded for acts of heroism or valor rather than for meritorious service, the medal is awarded with the “V device.”

In the backyard of a private residence in west Severance on Saturday evening, Rep. Ken Buck presented Doug Hendrickson with a Bronze Star Medal for heroic action in the Vietnam War.

Hendrickson, who now lives in Denver, came back to Weld County for the ceremony in his honor. It took place at a friend's home.

He grew up on a farm west of Eaton and graduated from Eaton High School in 1965. On July 21, 1967, Hendrickson and 28 others from Weld were drafted. After training, 26 of those men were sent to Vietnam.

Hendrickson started his service in the 588th Maintenance Company at Chu Lai, a base with a major airfield. In early October 1968, Doug joined the 588th Perimeter Force, a defensive aid unit that supported the base as soon as it came under attack.

At midnight Feb. 23, 1969, the North Vietnamese Army began the 1969 Tet Offensive. Former Capt. William Wright recommended Hendrickson for his heroic action that night. Wright was not able to attend the ceremony, so Buck, a Windsor Republican read from Wright's narrative of that night.

"At approximately 0200 hours, a large caliber artillery round came in directed at Hendrickson's bunker, just going over it, and hitting just to the rear of the position," Buck read.

Hendrickson alerted the other members of the machine gun team to the impending blast, giving them time to take cover and survive.

Along with the Bronze Star, which was awarded with the "V device" to denote valor in combat, Buck presented Hendrickson with the Certificate of Recognition of Service During the Cold War, the Army Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Vietnam Service Medal with One Silver Service Star and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm Device.

"We have recognized today one of many who have made great sacrifices so that we have the freedom of worship, freedom of press, freedom of speech and so many other freedoms that make this country really unique in world history," Buck said.

After accepting his awards, Hendrickson, 70, shared his perspective of the Vietnam War. He cited a Veterans Affairs poll of Vietnam veterans to assert those who served in Vietnam knew why they were there. Of those polled, 71 percent said they would go back to Vietnam and 66 percent would knowing the result, he said.

"We knew we were fighting for the freedom of the South Vietnamese people, he said. "We understood very clearly it was a fight for freedom to keep away the tyranny of the North Vietnamese."

Hendrickson said those who gave their lives in the Vietnam War did so for love.

"They really exemplify what Christ said, 'Greater love has no man that would give up his life for his friends.' And all those 50,000 gave up their lives for their friends, the South Vietnamese."