Rep. Ken Buck signs letter asking House Speaker Paul Ryan to cancel August recess | MyWindsorNow.com

Rep. Ken Buck, along with several of his colleagues, signed a letter Friday asking Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to cancel August recess unless the House can complete several vital legislative goals, according to a news release from his office.

Buck's goals include completion of the annual budget, the annual appropriations process and reformation of the tax code.

"If we can't get our work done, we shouldn't be going on recess," Buck, a Windsor Republican, said in the news release. "Leaving for August recess before we've completed our appropriations bills and tax reform will fail to boost our economy and imperil the people's trust in Republican governance."