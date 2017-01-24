Rep. Ken Buck votes to permanently prohibiting federal funding for abortions | MyWindsorNow.com

Tuesday Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., voted to make permanent a United States’ policy of prohibiting federal funding for abortion.

According to a news release from Buck, since 1976, majorities in Congress have supported adding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that prohibits federal dollars from paying for abortions, onto federal funding bills. H.R. 7 permanently codifies that prohibition.

The bill also moves the affordable care act into line with Hyde Amendment precedent, ensuring that federal subsidies are no longer used for affordable care act plans that cover abortions, according to the release.

“No taxpayer should be forced, against their moral or religious conscience, to fund an abortion,” Buck said. “Americans and Congress have prohibited federal funding of abortion for decades, and this bill simply makes that prohibition permanent.”

According to the release, a recent Knights of Columbus-Marist poll revealed that 61 percent of Americans oppose using taxpayer dollars to pay for abortion.