Rep. Ken Buck will hold telephone town hall meeting Thursday | MyWindsorNow.com

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., will hold a telephone town hall meeting 7 p.m. Thursday.

During the live event, Buck will take questions from the telephone audience.

Those who want to participate should sign-up online beforehand so their phone number will be called the night of the town hall. To sign up, go online to http://bit.ly/2kWCxhO.

With a telephone town hall meeting, Buck can reach thousands of constituents across the district, said Buck spokesman Kyle Huwa.

"We strive to ensure as many questions as possible are posed to the Congressman — from both those who agree with him and those who disagree," he said.