Report: Weld County saw improvement in food stamp process last year | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County was one of 44 counties in Colorado that improved access to food stamps for residents who qualify, according to a report from a statewide nonprofit that fights hunger in Colorado.

In the report released Wednesday by Hunger Free Colorado, the group compared county and state data with national averages regarding enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

In 2013, Weld had about 53 percent of eligible low-income residents enrolled for food stamps, according to the report. In 2014, the most recent year available in the report, Weld enrolled about 63 percent of those who qualify for the program.

Joël McClurg, policy analyst for Hunger Free Colorado, noted the Colorado state average of enrollment was 59 percent — significantly below the national average of 74 percent.

“Weld is driving positive enrollment trends, and the upward movement we’re seeing in Colorado as a whole is due to counties like Denver and Weld,” he said.

He said it’s important for residents who qualify for SNAP to receive the benefits because the benefits come from federal money that already is approved to help those whose incomes fall below the federal poverty line. For example, an individual who makes less than $15,444 per year qualifies, as does a family of four with an annual income of $31,590. If eligible Weld residents don’t use the benefits, the money will go to residents in other communities, he said.

As an example, Weld is losing about $18.3 million in economic impact and is losing about $10.7 million in grocery sales annually because of low-income residents who do not enroll in SNAP, according to the report.

“All benefits come from the (federal government), and they go right back into your local economy,” McClurg said. “It’s a direct cash stimulus to your local community because (the money) is going into the hands of local business owners and local employees directly in Weld County.”

McClurg said about 6 out of 10 people in Weld who are eligible for food stamps enroll in SNAP. That’s slightly above the average, and the county is on the right track, he said.

“We want to see access go up,” he said. “We want to see the low-income population that is eligible for the (SNAP) program get enrolled, and Weld is doing a really great job at that.”