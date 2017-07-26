Reps. Ken Buck, Jared Polis push back on Donald Trump’s decision on transgender soldiers | MyWindsorNow.com

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, pushed back against President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday morning to bar transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity."

"America needs a military comprised of patriots willing to sacrifice for this country," Buck, who represents Weld County and the Eastern Plains, said in a written statement to The Denver Post. "Any American who is physically and emotionally qualified should be allowed to serve."

Buck, who led the high-profile Greeley hate-crime prosecution of the killer of transgender woman Angie Zapata, was one of several members of Colorado's congressional delegation to weigh in following Trump's Twitter posts Wednesday morning.

In those posts, Trump said transgender people in the military cause "tremendous medical costs and disruption." The president tweeted that after consulting with "generals and military experts," the government "will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military."

Trump's decision is a reversal of policies during the Obama administration. In June 2016, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter lifted the military's ban on transgender people from serving.

"Anyone who wants to serve in our military and is capable and willing should be able to do so," said U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado.

